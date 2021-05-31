The College of Idaho softball team needed to win four straight elimination games in the regional tournament to reach the NAIA World Series.
The Yotes will need to win just three elimination games this time to claim the national championship.
The Yotes suffered their first loss of the double-elimination World Series on Monday, dropping a 4-1 game to Oregon Tech in the semifinals to fall into the elimination bracket in Columbus, Georgia.
To get to the championship, the Yotes (44-18) now have to beat either Southern Oregon or Bethany (Kan.) today and then beat Oregon Tech twice on Wednesday.
“We outhit (Oregon Tech), we just made some mistakes,” College of Idaho coach Al Mendiola said. “We’re a better team than what we showed today. They’re a confident team and they know that can do it. We did it in Missouri (at regionals), there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to in Georgia.”
Hannah McNerney and Katelyn Wilfert combined to hold the Owls to four hits, as the College of Idaho finished with six hits. But errors in the first and fifth innings allowed Oregon Tech to score two runs in each, and the Yotes struggled to string together hits at the right time. The College of Idaho left nine runners on base, including two each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“Being down by three and having those opportunities, let’s say we get one an inning, that’s a tie ball game,” Mendiola said. “But with the resilience of our team, we gained a little bit of the momentum back, I believe.”
The Yotes’ lone run came in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Trystin Crofts to cut the Owls’ lead to 2-1. But Oregon Tech extended its lead two innings later, driving in a run on a fielder’s choice then adding another run on an error on the same play.
Sydney Zachry led off the bottom half of the inning for the Yotes with a single, then reached third on a one-out error, putting runners at the corner. But a strikeout and line out ended the threat.
Lacie Miller had a one-out double for the Yotes in the sixth and the Yotes were once again able to get runners on first and third, but a groundout ended the threat.
Finally in the seventh, Kylie Smith and Crofts had back-to-back hits with two outs before Kaily Christiansen got a bat on a 2-1 pitch, ripping it to deep right field. But the ball fell short of a home run and into the outfielder’s glove, ending the game.
“That easily could have been a ball that she launches over the fence, and it’s a tie ball game,” Mendiola said about Christiansen’s drive. “So, I think, to take a positive out of the game, we still showed some fight in the seventh inning with two outs.”
Mendiola believes that if the Yotes can show that fight today — and on Wednesday if they make it that far — and they clean up some of their fielding errors, the College of Idaho will be in a good position. They’ve faced both Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon a combined 15 times this season, and Mendiola said he’s got a good chance to look at Bethany during the tournament.
Regardless how the next two days go, the Yotes are guaranteed their best finish in program history. At worst, the College of Idaho can finish third. Their previous best at the tournament was fifth in 2014.
“The famous quote for our program is ‘Don’t let us win today,’” Mendiola said. “If we extend to Wednesday, we’re going to give everybody a good show.”