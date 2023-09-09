When you think of the Hail Mary throw, it’s usually dialed up near midfield, forcing the quarterback to launch the ball into the end zone in a last ditch effort to score a game-tying or winning touchdown.
The College of Idaho’s’ Hail Mary was called in from the 32-yard line, with five seconds remaining, trailing 35-31. They had just allowed Montana Western to take the lead on a 33-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Eli Nourse.
Yotes quarterback Andy Peters didn’t need to put as much power behind his Hail Mary throw, but when he first released the ball, he thought he did.
“That was the first thing I thought ‘oh s***, too deep,’’ Peters said. “But all of a sudden, I’m watching it float, I’m watching the pile go up and then I see Scho run out with the ball. And everyone is freaking out.”
It appeared the throw would go out of the back of the end zone, but a large scrum of players went for the ball and it was tipped back in play and into the arms of wide receiver Jon Schofield, trailing the play as the clock expired.
“My job is to trail behind and play the tipped ball,” Schofield said. “Ball came out and I saw them jump for it. It was deep. As I was running I glanced down for the back of the end zone and I stopped and it got tipped back to me.”
Schofield came down with the catch, in bounds, for the 32-yard touchdown catch and to cue the wild scenes at Simplot Stadium and pull off the improbable win. Players and fans rushed the field as Schofield held the ball high in the air to signify the 37-35 win for the Yotes.
The play was designed to have some receivers tip the ball into the air and the trailing receivers to pounce on any chance the ball could be caught. Schofield, the 5-foot-11 senior, became the hero against the Bulldogs.
“We practice it so I know there’s an opportunity that it will come in tipped, especially when they know it’s coming and we’re going deep on it,” Schofield said. “I was prepared from practice and we translated that into the game. It was called and it worked.”
The Yotes still had to run an extra point play after the touchdown. Leading by two points, they took a knee to prevent any disaster happening to close out their win, in thrilling fashion.
Every team sets aside time to work on these desperation plays. It’s never known when they will come into play. This game displayed the importance of being prepared for whatever happens on the field.
“We take our time. Put it in, change the protection a little bit,” Yotes head coach Mike Moroski said. “Then you have to get the right personnel out there. We run it a few times every Friday. Usually we’re thinking it’s further out. It’s situational football and it was the time for it. To have three or four guys going up after it. It worked out great.”
Holding a 31-21 lead in the fourth quarter, it was a gut punch for the Yotes to fall behind late in the fourth quarter, but once they took the field on their final drive, they had full confidence in themselves.
“We have full belief in our guys, in our offense, our o-line, everybody. We believe. We believe this is the team to do it,” Peters said.
Peters had the game of his life. He accounted for over 400 yards of total offense; 335 passing and 103 rushing, both personal bests, and two passing touchdowns. He was sharp in the passing game, but it was his rushing that stood out, with a decent chunk of his rushing yardage coming on scrambles.
“He’s a confident runner, way more than I ever knew," Moroski said. "Even though we knew when he was in high school, that’s all they could do at Timberline that year. We have planned runs and then there’s scrambles. He got a little carried away a couple times and reversing field but he threw it away, I don’t think he got trapped.”
The game was tied at 21 to end the first half, with Montana Western scoring first each time and the Yotes responding on the ensuing drive. Bulldogs quarterback Michael Palandri had 244 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 64 yards and a score on the ground.
But it wasn't enough to prevent the Yotes from winning, who enter their bye week with a perfect 3-0 record.
“Going into the bye week, it gives us a tremendous amount of energy but this doesn’t mean that we don’t have anything to work on" Peters said. "We have so much to tighten down for the rest of the season."