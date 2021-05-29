The College of Idaho softball shocked the No. 1 team in the nation and defending national champion Saturday afternoon, and the Yotes are headed to the national semifinals.
The Yotes topped No. 1-seeded Southern Oregon 6-4 at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia.
Former Vallivue High standout Hattie Hruza led College of Idaho (44-17), going 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI. Hannah Mikel had a key pinch hit two-run single in the fifth inning that gave the Yotes the lead for good.
Pitcher Katie Wilfert (19-5) threw four-plus innings of shutout relief.
College of Idaho will take on either Oregon Tech or Madonna (Michigan) on Monday at 5 p.m. MDT. The winner will move into the national championship game on Wednesday.
Hruza belted a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Yotes a 2-0 lead, but the top-ranked Raiders (50-5) rallied, scoring an unearned run in the second and three unearned runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead.
“I got my barrel out in front of the zone quick and it kind of just helped me attack the ball faster,” Hruza said. “It’s unreal to hit two home runs in a game like this. I’ve never felt anything like it on a stage this big. It’s so fun to do it on such a big game knowing that it means so much, especially when you know you have nothing to lose, so you kind of just throw it all out on the line.”
Wilfert came on in relief, and she limited Southern Oregon to just two hits.
College of Idaho cut the Raiders’ lead to 4-3 in the fourth on Hruza’s second homer. The Yotes loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth when Mikel blooped a check-swing single to drive in two runs for a 5-4 lead. Hruza stole home to add an insurance run.
“We knew (SOU) pitcher Gabby Sandoval was going to pitch up and away and Hannah Mikel has the type of swing that is basically perfect for the type of pitches that Gabby throws,” said College of Idaho coach Al Mendiola. “I had a lot of confidence in her. When she came up, I told her that you’ve done this all year, you are a state champion in high school — and nobody knows you — but they will.”
Southern Oregon put runners on first and second in the seventh, but Wilfert coaxed a pair of pop ups to end the game.
The Yotes are guaranteed no worse than third place, surpassing their previous best finish (fifth, 2014).