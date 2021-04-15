The College of Idaho women's soccer team fell victim to the nation's second-leading scorer, as Annika Kallash scored both goals for Central Methodist in a 2-0 win against the Yotes on Thursday in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.
The Yotes (8-4-2) were playing in their first NAIA Tournament appearance, but saw their trip to Marion, Indiana, end after just one game as Kallash put in two first half goals to increase her total to 28 on the season
Kallash got the Eagles (19-3-0) on the board in the eighth minute, taking a rebound off a corner kick attempt and scoring from just inside the 18-yard box. She made it 2-0 in the 31st minute when a long shot was punched out by College of Idaho goalkeeper Kylee Atkins and bounced out to the foot of Kallash, who put it away for a 2-0 lead.
The Yotes got shots on goal from Maddie Smith and Brooklyn Ruwe, but neither went in as Eagles goalkeeper Sheila Sanchez stopped both shots she faced.
The Yotes had a few other chances to get on the board, but were unable to convert. Alyssa Goff had a scoring opportunity on a free kick from 25 yards out late in the first half, but the shot went left of the net.
Smith had another scoring opportunity early in the second half, leading the Yotes on an offensive charge. But she lost her footing just outside the box and couldn’t get a shot off. Then in the 74th minute, Ruwe was unable to get her foot on a cross pass right in front of the Central Methodist net.