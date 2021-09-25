Now things are starting to get interesting in Frontier Conference football.
College of Idaho added a new page to what's shaping up to be a highly competitive season as the Yotes stunned preseason favorite and 11th-ranked Eastern Oregon 24-7 on the road.
The Yotes find themselves in a four-way tie for first with the Mountaineers, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain at 3-1.
Special running back Nick Calzaretta went over 3,000 yards for his career by grinding out 119 yards on 25 carries. College of Idaho rushed 53 times for 233 yards.
Quarterback Jack Rice completed 16 of 30 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the fifth straight win by College of Idaho over Eastern Oregon.
The Yotes struck first when Rice completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Veal at the 9:29 mark of the first quarter.
The Mountaineers tied it up three minutes later when Kai Quinn scored on a 24-yard run.
In the second quarter, the Yotes used a Stan Mulderij 23-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead that would hold until halftime. College of Idaho moved 61 yards on 11 plays for the score.
Late in the third quarter, College of Idaho took a 17-7 lead when Cade Flint returned an interception 5 yards for a touchdown with 2:36 remaining before the fourth quarter.
The Yotes put the game away when Connor Gagain scored on a 5-yard pass from Rice with 2:14 remaining.
College of Idaho had a chance to extend its lead in the second half, but it missed on a pair of field goal attempts from 37 and 45 yards.
Veal led the Yotes receivers with four catches for 86 yards. Eight different Yotes had catches.
On defense, linebackers Tanner Leaf and Dylan Martinez combined for 14 tackles. Leaf had eight, five of which were solo. Tanner Sackman, backing up the first four letters of his last name, had two sacks. The Yotes finished with four.
College of Idaho returns to Simplot Stadium on Saturday when it hosts Carroll College (1-3). Kickoff is at 1 p.m.