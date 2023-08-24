CALDWELL — Over the past few seasons, the College of Idaho football team has played the same seven Frontier Conference opponents, exclusively. The only time they’ve played an out-of-league game since 2018 was in 2019, when the Yotes made a run to the NAIA Quarterfinals.
On Saturday, they get a look at an unfamiliar team as the College of Idaho opens its season with a non-conference game against Lincoln (Calif.) at 1 p.m. at Simplot Stadium. It will be the first regular-season non-conference game for the Yotes since a 2018 game at Portland State.
“I can tell you that everyone here is super excited and stoked to go against Lincoln this Saturday,” running back Allamar Alexander said. “I think we’re at the point where we want to hit somebody besides our teammates. This whole fall camp has just been us against the defense. It’s going to feel really great once we hit someone else not on our team.”
Adding a wrinkle to the Yotes trying to gameplan for Saturday is the lack of information out there about the Oaklanders. Lincoln is a third-year program that has been trying to get NCAA Division II status, but it has not yet received that. Without a home stadium, all its games are played on the road. Outside the Yotes, its 2023 schedule includes three NCAA Division II teams and eight NCAA Division I FCS opponents.
Outside of that, there’s not much information out there about the Oaklanders. While most schools, even at the NAIA level, have stats, game notes and other information readily available, Lincoln’s website is uncommonly bare. A roster is included, but it doesn’t appear to be updated from last season and positions are not listed. No football news has been posted there since they announced their schedule on March 17.
The Yotes didn't even receive a two-deep depth chart from Lincoln until Thursday afternoon.
While the Yotes do have game film from last season, it’s entirely possible the Oaklanders will have a new scheme this season, especially since they bring in a new offensive coordinator.
A slew of transfers, including ones from Ohio State, San Jose State, Idaho and Missouri Valley State have been announced on social media, but how those players will fit in is also unknown.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
What the Yotes do know is this is a team that is road tested against some very tough competition.
"They’re playing some of the best Division II teams in the country,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. “Western Oregon is a very good team close to here, but they played (four-time national champion) Grand Valley State last year. So, we’re look at them playing Grand Valley State and we go ‘wow, these guys are doing okay.’ Now, they get beat good, but they’re pretty good. They hold up OK and they’ll be as athletic as anybody who’s ever been here.”
Without knowing exactly what the Oaklanders will bring to the field Saturday, the Yotes have prepared a number of different packages that they will be ready to throw out, depending on what they see. Defensively, Moroski said, that could mean their coverage is anywhere from a cover four to a cover zero.
But if there’s one advantage the Yotes have going into this unknown opponent, it may just be the leadership roles of players on the team. Moroski called this the team that’s laden with the best leadership of any team he’s ever been a part of. And it’s not just a few guys, he said. Up and down the roster, players are stepping up and taking ownership of the direction of this team.
“We started back in June minicamp and all the guys were all in,” said defensive end Kobe Roberts. “I think this is the best year we’ve had in terms of teamwork and leadership. Instead of having just one leader for everything, we have like 10 leaders for each group, which helps a lot having that team work and being able to go out and execute every job we do.”
Saturday's game will be the first of three straight home games for the Yotes to open the year. They host Southern Oregon Sept. 2 in a game that won't be classified as a Frontier Conference game, as the College of Idaho makes a return trip to Ashland, Ore. on Nov. 11.
The league slate opens the following week, Sept. 9, when the College of Idaho hosts Montana Western.
Lincoln will be one of two teams the Yotes face for the first time this season. They make a trip to Frontier Conference newcomer Arizona Christian on Oct. 7.