College of Idaho wide receiver John Kreps (19) manages to hold onto a reception despite the cover of Tautai Fano (11) during spring football scrimmage action on April 22.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

CALDWELL — Over the past few seasons, the College of Idaho football team has played the same seven Frontier Conference opponents, exclusively. The only time they’ve played an out-of-league game since 2018 was in 2019, when the Yotes made a run to the NAIA Quarterfinals.

On Saturday, they get a look at an unfamiliar team as the College of Idaho opens its season with a non-conference game against Lincoln (Calif.) at 1 p.m. at Simplot Stadium. It will be the first regular-season non-conference game for the Yotes since a 2018 game at Portland State.

