CALDWELL — College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski said he understands why the Yotes were picked to finish fourth in the preseason media poll.
Standing in front of the three Frontier Conference championship trophies the Yotes have accumulated the last three seasons, Moroski pointed out why three teams were ahead of his team.
Montana Western, the conference favorites, were an NAIA Playoff team last year and return their starting quarterback, Moroski points out. Rocky Mountain beat the Yotes in their only meeting last year, and Carroll swept both meetings.
While he understands why those three were picked ahead of the Yotes, it doesn’t mean he agrees. Coming into the 2022 season, the internal expectation is for College of Idaho to win a conference title again and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“I’ve never been more excited in my life for a season,” Moroski said. “I love the guys we have, I love the talent that we have. Hard to say that it’s the most talented team, but I think I will go out on a limb and say it’s the most talented and deepest team that we’ve ever had."
The Yotes, who received votes for but didn't make the NAIA Top 25 released Monday, begin work towards getting back to the top of the league Tuesday when they open fall camp in preparation of the upcoming season, which starts Aug. 27 at home against Montana State-Northern. With multiple returning starters in almost every position group, it’s not hard to see why Moroski has such high expectations for the Yotes.
“I’ll say this, nobody has higher expectations for the Yotes than Coach Moroski,” Moroski said. “I think if you ask any of the players that were just interviewed, they would feel the same way. Some people will say this will put a chip on our shoulder, this will make us mad. Maybe, but that doesn’t carry over.”
As the Yotes prepare to open camp, here are three things to watch in fall camp and throughout the season.
1) QUARTERBACK BATTLE
This is one that will work itself out over the next couple of weeks. Ryan Hibbs, who started the last five games of 2021 will be battling Boise State transfer Andy Peters for quarterback job.
Moroski said that he’s confident that both Treasure Valley products are guys he can win with, but the coach plans to pick one and not platoon them throughout games like he did early last year with Hibbs and Jack Rice.
Hibbs, a junior out of Capital High, has started nine games in his career at the College of Idaho and thrown for 1,991 yards, 12 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Peters, who walked on at Boise State after graduating from Timberline High, appeared in one game in 2020, going 4 for 8 for 26 yards in a relief role.
Moroski plans to decide on a starter no later than Aug. 20, one week before the Montana State-Northern game.
2) NEW CENTER JOINS EXPERIENCED LINE
Four of the five offensive linemen return from last year with center Braden Bale being the only graduating player from that unit.
It’s a big loss for the unit, as Moroski said Bale was the smartest guy on the team last year. But he’s excited about sophomore Dawson Packwood who will step in to snap the ball. While Bale was 6-foot, 265 pounds, Packwood is 6-3-inches, 280 pounds and bulks up the line.
“(Bale) did incredible things for the program, brought the program to new levels,” Moroski said. “Dawson Packwood is just a bigger, stronger athlete than Braden Bale. So, what we lose with leadership and experience, we gain with Dawson Packwood being able to line up against Rocky Mountain’s nose tackle. He’ll be able to handle one-on-one and that will free us up with what we’re able to do.”
Additionally, the line adds former NFL player Mike Iupati to its coaching lineup. Iupati a four-time Pro Bowl guard, spent 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks before retiring after the 2020 season. He will be a volunteer coach.
“The in-game knowledge and expertise that he’s been able to provide for us has been incredible,” offensive tackle Garrett Rehberg said. “From different techniques, to ways to approach the game, even life beyond the game of football, it’s been great so far in the short time that we’ve had with him.”
3) NFL DREAMS
At the 2019 Frontier Conference Media Days, Moroski first referred to offensive tackle Josh Brown as a potential NFL Draft pick. While Brown never signed with an NFL team, several teams sent scouts to Simplot Stadium throughout the season to watch him play.
Moroski didn’t need to make mention of Dorian Hardin this year before he had already been identified as an NFL Draft prospect by NFL Draft Diamonds, a website that identifies NFL prospects at small schools. In an interview published on the site last week, the cornerback talked about his life as a football player, his time at College of Idaho and his love for the sport.
“Any team would get a student, a leader, a generational talent, someone who never settles for good,” he told the website about what teams would get out of him. “If I’m on the field, then there’s always a chance. If I’m on the team, then there’s always a chance.”
Moroski confirmed that scouts have already contacted the team about both Hardin and Rehberg, and they will likely be at Simplot Stadium again this year. But he said at least for Hardin, a potential path to the NFL would more likely be through a team camp rather than the draft.
“Dorian is a unique guy who will need to get into a camp to show what he can do,” Moroski said. “He’s very smart, he’s very instinctive, very smooth. It happens with big-time athletes sometimes that they’re so smooth, you don’t see the effort. But he’s maybe the best player we’ve ever had in the secondary and we’ve had some good ones, including a couple All-Americans.”