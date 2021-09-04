CALDWELL — The College of Idaho football team did all it could to mount a furious comeback and save its 11-game home winning streak, but earlier mistakes proved too much to overcome.
The Yotes’ chances ended with a blocked field goal with less than a minute left, as Rocky Mountain came away from Simplot Stadium with a 33-30 win over the Yotes on Saturday before a crowd of 4,305.
It’s the first home loss for the Yotes since Sept. 22, 2018, when they suffered a 42-41 loss, also against the Battlin’ Bears.
“I think it’s a testament that we’ve got work to do,” said Yotes linebacker Dylan Martinez, who had 12 tackles one week after tying a school record with 16. “Losing hurts, that’s all there is to it. We’re out here to win, so it’s just one more thing to motivate us.”
It was also the first time since 2019 that the Yotes (1-1, 1-1 Frontier Conference) had home fans, as the four-game spring season was played in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having the great turnout we did today, having all the fans out and not being able to get the win, it hurts," said quarterback Ryan Hibbs, who came in for Jack Rice in the fourth quarter and almost willed the Yotes back into the game. "But hopefully we can get their support again in two weeks and we’ll put on a better show for them.”
Hibbs, who played a little bit after Rice got hurt in the third quarter, came back in early in the fourth quarter after Rice threw an interception that was returned to the Yotes’ 5-yard line that resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run by Centennial High graduate Victor Ngalamulume to put the Battlin’ Bears (2-0, 2-0) ahead 33-22.
On the Yotes’ final two drives, Hibbs had 85 yards on 7-of-12 passing.
The first drive, he connected with Connor Gagain for a 9-yard score and then again on a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to three.
After the Yotes’ defense forced a punt, he got the College of Idaho down to the Rocky Mountain 21 before a third-down pass was caught near the goal line by John Kreps. But the catch was ruled out of bounds, resulting in the field goal attempt by Cameron Simons, which was blocked by Rocky Mountain’s Brail Lipford.
“Heck, that’s Ryan Hibbs’ job,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said about the backup's effort. “He’s a very good player. I said from day 1, we will win games with Ryan Hibbs. He did a great job, not a surprise to me at all.”
Moroski said Rice was a little banged up, but not injured, in the fourth quarter. The coach said his starter’s psyche wasn’t right after the interception, so that’s why he made the change. Moroski said there was no quarterback controversy and that Rice “in all likelihood” will be the starter for the Yotes’ next game in two weeks, at home against Southern Oregon.
“It’s great to have two guys that can play,” Moroski said.
Rice, a Sacramento State and Azusa Pacific transfer who made his first start in five years last week in a 42-14 win at Montana State-Northern, was able to get the Yotes out to a fast start. On the third play of the game, Rice ran 82 yards for a score, giving the Yotes the early lead.
But the offense also stalled at inopportune times, as the Yotes took at least one snap inside the Rocky Mountain drive on nine of its offensive drives, but only scored on four of them. Two of those scores were Simons field goals.
Two of the other drives ended with missed field goals, one with a stop on fourth down and two more with punts after penalties pushed the Yotes out of field goal range.
“If you make one more field goal, we’re still playing,” Moroski said. “So that’s football, you have to play the percentages. I thought we did that OK, but I was not pleased with our production in the red zone, just in terms of moving the ball. It seemed like it was one little mistake after another that took us out of there.”
The Yotes led until late in the third quarter, when Rocky Mountain’s Donavan Sellgren caught a pass from Nathan Dick and split a pair of Yote defenders to run away for an 85-yard touchdown. Despite coming away with three turnovers, and Taeson Hardin returning an extra point attempt blocked by Isaiah Abdul for a two-point defensive PAT, the Yotes' defense allowed 404 total yards. Dick finished the game with 294 passing yards.
“We came in with an attitude to do what we did last week and break free from the mistakes we were making,” said Martinez. “But I think what happened ultimately was a couple calls, a couple play calls, a couple of different things put us backwards and we couldn’t break through it.”
The Yotes did come away with 306 rushing yards, with Rice running for 103 yards and Nick Calzaretta for 86. Calzaretta also had a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, one play after Dorian Hardin forced a fumble that was recovered by Jacob Batubenga.
Hunter Juarez led the Yotes with 104 receiving yards.