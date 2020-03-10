CALDWELL — Every game, before he takes the court, Ivory Miles-Williams writes the same four-word message on his shoes.
“For the ones above.”
For the junior guard on the College of Idaho men's basketball team, it's more than just a memorial. It also serves as a reminder.
A reminder of where he's from. A reminder of what he's lost. A reminder of who he plays for.
For Miles-Williams, who grew up in Lapwai, Idaho, on the Nez Perce Reservation, those four words have become a motto. After a tough year for his tribe, which saw a lot of death and sadness, he's playing to honor those close to him and to be a ray of light for a community where basketball means so much.
It's not a role that he takes lightly.
“Coach (Colby) Blaine asked us last year, why do you play, play for your why,” Miles-Williams said. “Now I truly understand why I play. (Teammate) Jake (Bruner) talks about playing with a chip on your shoulder. I play with a chip on my shoulder where I play every game like it's my last and I play for the ones who can't play anymore. I just want to make sure I'm making them proud.”
Miles-Williams and the Yotes are in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week playing in the NAIA Division II Tournament. The College of Idaho (30-3) enters the tournament as the No. 1 team in the nation with a first-round game against Northwestern (Iowa) at 7 p.m. MDT today.
Throughout this season, Miles-Williams has been one of the first players off the bench. But despite being a sixth man, he's averaging 21 minutes, which is similar minutes as a couple of the Yotes starters. He's fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 9.5 points per game. He's second in rebounds at 5.5 per game.
“You almost can't take him off the court,” said Blaine. “In fact, if I'm being honest, Ivory probably hasn't played the minutes he's deserved. But I think that's also why we're having the success we have, we have to share minutes with everybody.”
But through the season he's been in mourning. The Nez Perce Tribe is very close knit, and when one member dies, the entire community feels it. In 2019, the community had to deal with roughly a dozen deaths. With a tribe membership around 3,500 people — 1,000 of whom are living on the reservation — it was a toll felt throughout the tribe.
“Last year, I think would have been a record number of deaths for the tribe in a long time,” said Rebecca Miles, Miles-Williams' mother, who serves as the tribe's executive director. “We just thought at times 'if we can just get through this year, because if there's one more death we don't know if we can handle it.'”
But for Miles-Williams, it's been three deaths that have occurred since his freshman season — including two in 2019 — that have hit him the hardest.
LITTLEFOOT
Basketball is a way of life on the Nez Perce Reservation.
Historically, the tribe traveled with the seasons, spending summers in the Wallowa Mountains, then finding a place to make camp along the Columbia River Plateau during the winters.
When they were placed on the reservation, sports became a way for members of the tribe, who had long lived a hunter-gather lifestyle to remain active.
“It's become such a part of the fabric of the culture,” said Rebecca Miles. “It's modern day become our culture, living on the reservation where you're no longer able to live the life that you once lived as Nez Perce people did pre-contact.”
One of the all-time greats from the tribe was Kevin “Littlefoot” Ellenwood, Miles-Williams uncle. Ellenwood was a star on the Lapwai High basketball teams that won 81 straight games and three state titles between 1987-89.
He went on to play for Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington, and the College of Southern Idaho. Afterwards he represented the Nez Perce Reservation in tournaments against the greats of other reservations.
That's where Miles-Williams got a chance to watch him play.
“In my mind, he's the one I wanted to gear my game after, I wanted to be just like him,” Miles-Williams said. “I caught him on the tail end of men's tournaments, so I got to watch him play growing up and I was like 'I want to be able to dribble the ball like him.'”
Like his uncle, Miles-Williams became a star at Lapwai High, being named the 1A Division I State Player of the Year in 2017 and leading the Wildcats to the state title that season.
The next year, he came to Caldwell.
While preparing for a game against Walla Walla, Miles-Williams got the news that Ellenwood had died. He was 46.
Miles-Williams played in two games against Walla Walla that weekend, and after the second game — a Saturday night game that tipped off after 9:30 p.m. — he and his mother drove back to Lapwai
“It was late at night and my mom drove all the way home,” Miles-Williams said. “We drove all the way home and made it to the service the next morning. It was just awesome to pay my respects.”
It was a loss for Miles-Williams, but two deaths in the family in the span of two months last summer really shook him to his core.
A DIFFICULT SUMMER
In his sophomore season at the College of Idaho, Miles-Williams started to see his production rise. He went from 1.3 points per game as a freshman to 4.8 in his second year.
He returned home for a short break last June before planning to return to Caldwell for summer workouts and to take a summer course in preparation for this season. But while he was home, his grandfather, David Miles Jr., died at the age of 70 after battling pneumonia for months.
Miles-Williams and his older brother by one year, Tommy, had been raised by Rebecca Miles as a single mother. Their father left the family while both Ivory and Tommy were young and lived two hours away in Spokane.
With Rebecca Miles working long hours at her job with the tribe and often needing to travel, David Miles looked after her two sons.
“My grandpa lived with us, so he took us to AAU tournaments, brought us hunting and fishing,” Miles-Williams said. “So he was almost that father role.”
Miles-Williams stayed in Lapwai for a couple of weeks after his grandfather's death before returning to Caldwell. But in August tragedy struck his family again. His cousin, A.J. Miles, died suddenly at the age of 23.
Like Miles-Williams, A.J. had been a high school hoops star, playing at Pullman High. He likely could have played basketball in college, but opted to attend Washington State University on a full ride business scholarship.
“Out of all of them, that one probably hurt the most,” Miles-Williams said about losing A.J. “I grew up playing with him, against him. I have an older brother, but he was definitely the big brother. He was the oldest male of our cousins.”
With the loss of two close relatives and the stress of completing a summer course that he had to push back, Rebecca Miles didn't know if her youngest son was going to be able to handle the stress. But much to her surprise, he took all the pain and channeled it into getting better on the court and taking care of business in the classroom.
“Ivory just went down and proved something different,” Rebecca Miles said. “He really had the mentality that 'nobody's going to take this from me.' That's really been the mentality that he's had and I feel my dad and my nephew are part of the reason that he has that chip on his shoulder. It's the chip that's really driven him.”
GIVING BACK TO THE TRIBE
For Miles-Williams, the losses haven't just been family members. A high school classmate, Malique Higheagle, was killed in a car accident in December. He left behind a young son, who Miles-Williams says sticks in his mind.
Several families in the tribe have lost multiple family members in the last year, Rebecca Miles says.
Through it all, Miles-Williams says he has started to realize what it means to be a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and what he means to the tribe.
“He's my son, but he belongs to the tribe, as well,” said Rebecca Miles. “Everybody is so very proud of our young people who go off and do things off the reservation. It could be sports, it could be college degrees, it could be anything. To go off and conquer the world, in a way, there's people rooting for you all year long.”
Before leaving for college, he received his Native American name, Ta-Kuk-Sly-Keen, which translates to Fishing with Dip Net, the Nez Perce's traditional way of fishing. Initially, he admits, he didn't realize just how important his success was to the community back home. But before long it became apparent.
Last week, for example, the Lapwai boys basketball team was in Caldwell playing in the 1A Division I State Tournament. When Miles-Williams went to watch the team during a break between classes, everywhere he turned there were friends and family members who wanted to talk with him.
He's also found that kids back in Lapwai look up to him, much in the same way he looked up to Ellenwood while he was growing up.
“If I go to the gym to work out, there's going to be a ton of kids that want to shoot with me,” Miles-Williams said. “I find time to get my workouts in, and I find time to give. Coach Blaine always says 'just give, you'll find time for your workouts.' I love seeing the smile on the kids' faces when I walk into the gym. I'll rebound for a kid I've met three times and get to know him more, so it's an honor, for sure.”