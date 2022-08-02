CALDWELL — For Ed Osterberger, Tuesday was nearly 17 months in the making.
It’s a moment that the College of Idaho running back admits that he questioned at times would ever happen. But sure enough, Osterberger was out on the practice field Tuesday as the Yotes opened fall camp. It was the first time he was able to participate in a full practice since tearing his ACL and meniscus in the opener the COVID-19-delayed Spring 2021 season.
“It means the whole world honestly,” said Osterberger. “Looking through my whole rehab process, I didn’t even know if I would get to this point. So, to finally be back out here with these guys, it’s amazing. Honestly, it’s a whole different experience because it’s a new team.
"I wasn’t really around last year that much, I was rehabbing and stuff. Coming in and being welcomed by all these new guys, and getting to meet new people, it feels like freshman year all over again. I’m really excited for this camp and this upcoming season.”
The Timberline High graduate was running reps with the second team offense on Tuesday. While Yotes coach Mike Moroski said the depth chart is fluid, he did say he expects Osterberger to be one of the first to come in to relieve expected starter Allamar Alexander.
“Eddie has a chance to be a very all-around player,” Moroski said. “We know he’s got explosiveness, but he can be a great pass protector, he can catch the ball. … He’s got a chance to be a very good counterpart to Allamar, who is similar. So, to have two guys like that, who can do it all is a great advantage. We may even get two running backs on the field at the same time.”
Osterberger’s explosiveness was apparent from his first career touch with the College of Idaho during his freshman season in 2019. In the season opener against Eastern Oregon, Osterberger made his debut and punctuated a Yotes victory with a fourth-quarter 73-yard touchdown down the sideline.
He finished the season with 198 rushing yards on 19 carries — an eye-popping 10.4 yards per carry average — and three touchdowns. Even if you took his 73-yard run — his longest of the season — out of consideration, Osterberger still averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
“From that 2019 season he was the guy that reminded me of some of our old guys like Dom Garzoli,” said offensive coordinator Brian Taylor. “Guys that are intelligent football players you can ask a lot of.”
Osterberger came into his second season looking to build off that. But COVID-19 forced the season to be pushed back to spring and the College of Idaho had to reduce its schedule to a four-game slate, as just five Frontier Conference teams participated.
His season lasted just five carries.
On his first touch late in the third quarter against Montana State-Northern on March 13, 2021, Osterberger ran for 13-yard to get the Yotes inside the Lights’ 35-yard line. But in the fourth quarter, he suffered his season-ending knee injury on a one-yard run.
Because of the delay in the season, the timing of the injury couldn’t have been worse for Osterberger's recovery. The fall season began just four months after the end of the spring season, so the injury essentially robbed him of two seasons.
“Back during COVID when we got word that the season was going to be cancelled, we just wanted to ball and wanted to play,” Osterberger said. “Once we got the opportunity to play in the spring, even though there weren’t any fans, we all jumped on it. Then to go out the first game and do that, it hurt a lot. Right when that happened, I knew I probably wasn’t going to be back for the fall.”
Osterberger underwent surgery in April, then spent the following eight weeks on crutches. He was in a brace for four months after that.
“I’ve never been in an injury like that and it was tough,” he said. “You hear talk about knee rehabs, but you don’t really know what to expect until you are in it. It takes time and you have got to be working every day. Even just straightening my leg in the very beginning, I didn’t think I’d ever get here.”
He was able to start jogging during the fall season, which he watched the Yotes go 7-3, win a share of a third-straight Frontier Conference title, but miss out on the NAIA playoffs after a season-ending loss at Carroll.
“Just talking to Ed during the season last year, he was motivated as ever to come back and make his mark on this season,” Taylor said. “I know he’s been working hard at rehab, he was out at spring ball, doing whatever he could, even though he wasn't quite cleared yet.”
He spent the spring working with trainers and running off to the side of practice. Towards the end of spring ball, Osterberger said he started to get the old feeling back and knew he would be ready to go in time for the 2022 season.
“You still have growing pains, I still have to go in and ice it,” Osterberger said. “It’s an injury that will probably be with me the rest of my life But I feel the best I have in a long time, so I’m excited to give it a go.”