While the ultimate goal remains a National Championship, Wednesday’s 83-66 win against Tougaloo (Miss.) in the NAIA quarterfinals was a huge checkmark for the College of Idaho men’s basketball team.

It was in that same quarterfinal round a year ago in Kansas City, Missouri, that the Yotes saw their national title hopes vanish. The College of Idaho led Loyola (La.) with less than two minutes left before the eventual national champions came away with a 60-53 win.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

