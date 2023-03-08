CALDWELL — One night after surviving a scare at the hands of a No. 16 seed, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team was back to looking more like the Yotes of the regular season.
The 3-point shots were falling. The Yotes were dominating the boards. And most importantly, the College of Idaho was able to cruise relatively easily through the second half on their way to Kansas City, Missouri.
The Yotes beat Xavier (La.) 76-61 in the second round of the NAIA Tournament Wednesday securing the Caldwell Pod championship and punching their ticket to next week’s sweet 16.
“This one, it felt like we were confident right from the start,” said Jake O’Neil, who had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. “When we get out to those starts, we can really control the pace of the game and that’s what you saw us do.”
In Tuesday’s opening round, the Yotes found themselves in a battle with upset-minded Westcliff (Calif.) With three minutes to go, the College of Idaho held on to a four-point lead before scoring the game’s final 13 points to win 78-61.
There was nowhere near as much drama in Wednesday’s win, even though the Gold Rush (23-9) did make a little bit of a push toward the end.
“Every game we play prepares us for the next,” said Drew Wyman, who scored 13. “We watch a little film, break down what we can do better and take in into the next game with us.”
Johnny Radford finished with 12 points in the win, while Tyler Robinett scored 11.
The College of Idaho (32-1), the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, will face No. 5-seed LSU Shreveport on either at 2 p.m. MDT on Monday in their first game in Kansas City. It marks the sixth time in seven years that the Yotes have won in the round of 32 in their national tournament.
“I think what’s fun to see is we’re doing it consistently with different guys,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “This is a whole different team than six years ago. But they’re following the same road map, they’re developing the same way, they’re building the same team chemistry and they’re developing their own personal game. So, what’s rewarding and what helps our guys get better is every year they know the road map works. We just keep getting better and better and building on to that road map.”
A night after the Yotes were limited to just two 3-pointers against Westcliff, they were able to surpass that in the game’s early stages. Wyman hit two in the first four minutes in the game and Radford hit a third with about 13 minutes left in the first half to give the College of Idaho its first double-digit lead of the game, 17-6.
The Yotes made 5 of 10 3-pointers in the first half to take a 39-25 lead over the Gold Rush, with Radford sinking his second 3 in the final minute of the half. The Yotes finished with nine 3-pointers in the game.
“The truth is Xavier might be the best defensive team in the country,” said Blaine. “And what they do is they fly around and take your layups. So, I told the guys early in the game, let it fly. And you saw that, we got up a couple 3s to start the game.”
O’Neil, who also had a 3-pointer in the first half, opened the second half with another to extend the lead to 17. A Tyler Robinett 3-pointer five minutes into the second half made it 48-28, the College of Idaho’s first 20-point lead of the game.
The Gold Rush cut the C of I lead to 56-45 with seven minutes left, thanks to an 8-0 run, and cut the deficit to 65-58 on a 3-pointer with under three minutes left. But unlike Tuesday’s game, it never really felt like the Yotes might be in trouble.
Radford quickly responded with a 3-pointer, extending the lead back out to 10 points and the Yotes hit their free throws down the stretch to close the game.
“We just had to keep playing our own basketball, we can’t let our confidence waiver ever,” said Wyman. “We just knew we had to control the ball, control the possession and make them try to have long possessions as well. We finished the game strong.”
After missing the tournament in 2021, during the COVID-19 interrupted season, the Yotes are going back to the final site for the second year in a row. With a young roster, last year’s Elite 8 run was the first time playing in a national tournament for most of the players on this year’s roster.
All the teams in Kansas City stay in the same hotel and O’Neil joked that with the size of some of the players in the tournament, the Yotes probably looked like the worst team. But there’s one intangible in Kansas City, he said, that puts the No. 1 Yotes, who are on a 32-game win streak at an advantage.
“There’s some big dudes, there are some athletes for sure,” O’Neil said. “But nobody can scout our confidence and swagger.”