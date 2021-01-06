First, the College of Idaho men's basketball team was playing more than 400 miles from home Wednesday.
Second, the Yotes trailed by as many as 22 points.
Yet, College of Idaho pulled off an improbable comeback over highly respected Whitworth, knocking off the Pirates 77-75 in the nonconference game.
Charles Elzie III hit a pair of free throws with five second left to cap the comeback.
The Yotes (3-6) trailed 44-22 late in the first half before making 16 of 29 second half field goals.
Jalen Galloway led College of Idaho with 16 points and Elzie tallied a career high 15 in the win over the NCAA Division III 19th-ranked Pirates.
It was the first meeting between the teams since the 1996 NAIA Division II national championship game, won by the Yotes 81-72.