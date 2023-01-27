CALDWELL — After rolling through the first half of the Cascade Conference schedule, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team is starting to face some challenges.
The No. 1-ranked Yotes remain unfazed.
Six days after taking a late lead to beat Southern Oregon, College of Idaho held off a second-half charge from in-state rival Lewis-Clark State before coming away late for a 74-63 win.
“We’re just relying on our foundation of being in shape and being in better shape than the opponent,” said sophomore Drew Wyman, who recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. “That was the big thing coming down the stretch, we wear teams down with our depth.”
The Yotes (19-1, 14-0 Cascade Conference) extended their win streak to 19-straight games, but for the second straight game had to earn it in the closing minutes. College of Idaho saw a 14-point halftime lead shrink to as low as four with under five minutes left, but that was as close as the Yotes allowed the Warriors (9-11, 6-8) to get.
Coming into Saturday’s 60-54 win at Southern Oregon, College of Idaho had won 11 consecutive conference games by double digits. But against the Raiders, the College of Idaho trailed until a 3-pointer by Johnny Radford with less than three minutes left.
Friday’s game was another double-digit win, but even that was in question until Charles Elzie hit a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left.
“It’s nice for our staff and for our team to be able to try and strategize,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “We’re going down the stretch trying to figure out who should be in, what do we need to execute? We need these feelings. Nobody’s ever run away with the national tournament. You’re going to have feel tight games. LC’s a great program, they were in the national championship two years ago. To have that feeling tonight was huge.”
The Yotes took a 40-26 lead into halftime with eight Yotes scoring in the first half. But they came out cold in the second half, hitting three of their first 13 field goal attempts as the Warriors cut the lead down to 46-41 six minutes into the half after back-to-back layups by John Lustig.
“Sometimes you don’t make shots,” Wyman said. “They did a great job defensively, but we needed to get the ball popping a little bit more. I think we’ll get easier shots and make them.”
The Warriors continued to stick around for much of the rest of the game, cutting the Yotes’ lead down to 60-56 on a 3-pointer by Davian Brown with 4:46 left in the game.
An 8-2 run by the Yotes extended the lead to 68-58 with 2:27 remaining, and the Yotes closed out to maintain a three-game lead on the field in the Cascade Conference standings.
“It just comes down to our depth,” said Paul Wilson, who finished with 10 points and after Friday’s game is due for a head shave. “We just were able to tire teams out and we’ve got the right guys making the right shots at the right time and we’re just staying together as a unit.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
As part of the Coaches Vs. Cancer weekend at the College of Idaho, Wilson and Caden Handran made the pledge to shave their heads if College of Idaho was able to get 2,000 fans into JA Alberton Activities Center. Announced attendance for the game was 2,014.
Wilson said the shaves could happen before tonight’s home game against Walla Walla
“I heard the attendance at halftime and I was happy,” said Wilson. “Then this game got a little close and my attention went elsewhere. But I’m happy that we could get the fans out, I love playing in front of them.”
Jake O’Neil finished with a team-high 15 points for the Yotes before fouling out, while Elzie finished with 12 points. Samaje Morgan finished just short of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
YOTE WOMEN FALL LATE VS. NO. 9 WARRIORS
A run by Mia Austin late in the second quarter gave the College of Idaho momentum going into the locker room, but Cascade Conference leaders and No. 9 Lewis-Clark State proved to have too much talent to hold back.
The Warriors overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Yotes 61-58 on Friday.
“It’s tough, when you play hard you give yourselves a chance,” said College of Idaho coach Janis Beal. “It’s disappointing, but I think we got to take the positives from it, we did a lot of good things. Credit to LC, they finished and made plays when they had to. We got to play for a whole 40 minutes.”
The Yotes (10-10, 5-9) took a 39-29 lead into halftime after Austin hit four 3-pointers in the final 2:31 of the first half. Austin hit the shots on back-to-back-to-back-to-back possessions. She finished with a team-high 15 points.
“She’s that type of kid that can get those shots off,” said Beal. “She’s one that we know can knock it down in practice. We’ve seen that before, so it’s something we’re kind of used to. But it definitely gave us a spark going into halftime.”
But the Warriors (19-1, 14-0) fought their way back with 21 points in the third quarter, taking a 50-47 lead on a bank-shot 3-pointer by Hannah Broyles at the buzzer at the end of the quarter.
Austin tied the game with a 3-pointer to open the fourth and the two teams went back-and-forth through the final 10 minutes before the Warriors took a 57-56 lead on a jumper by Sara Muehlhausen with 3:31 to go. Lewis-Clark State hit all four of its free throws in the final 30 seconds and the Yotes were unable to find a good shot at the buzzer to force overtime.