...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Payette,
north central Canyon, southern Gem and south central Washington
Counties through 1015 PM MDT...
At 933 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Letha, or 11 miles west of Emmett, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Letha around 940 PM MDT.
French Corner around 950 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Yotes quarterback Andy Peters (2) receives the snap in the first quarter against Lincoln University Saturday in Caldwell.
The College of Idaho got their 2023 season underway Saturday against Lincoln University (Calif.), with their sights set on another winning season.
It was an impressive start for junior quarterback Andy Peters, who, in his first game action since breaking his leg in their regular season finale last year, settled the offense into the game with 259 total yards and three touchdowns en route to a 37-7 win over the Oaks.
Peters threw for 162 yards in the first half, but his completion percentage was under 50 percent, as the offense tried to find its groove in the opening game of the season. But he was much more effective in the second half, going 11-of-17 with two touchdown passes.
The first of his touchdown passes connected on was a well-timed decision by Peters. Junior wide receiver John Kreps ran across the formation before the snap and went on a wheel route down the left sideline. He wasn’t the intended target on the play, but Kreps sprung open and Peters found him. Kreps did the rest and beat multiple defenders to the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.
“He wasn’t the guy I was looking at,” Peters said. “They were man-to-man and I thought I could have Jon Schofield on a go. John (Kreps) moves behind him and I see the corner get taken. We’re told to read the corner. I throw it to Kreps, I thought ‘good completion, no big deal,’ then I see him take off towards the end zone.”
The touchdown was a part of a second half where the Yotes scored 20 unanswered points after Lincoln cut into a 17-0 deficit at the end of the first half. Quarterback TJ Goodwin found wide receiver Darius Maxwell for a 32-yard touchdown with 2:07 left in the second quarter to make it 17-7.
The first quarter remained scoreless but both teams had an adequate opportunity to put up their first points of the season. The Yotes worked their first drive into the red zone, but failed to convert on a fourth down attempt.
Lincoln responded with a drive of their own deep in Yotes territory. They too failed on a fourth down attempt, but a roughing the passer penalty extended the drive. Lincoln did find the end zone on a running play, but another penalty was called, this time on Lincoln for an offensive lineman pushing his teammate across the goal line.
Their drive stalled and they attempted but missed a field goal.
The Yotes first touchdown came after an interception by defensive back Chip Mitchell near midfield. They worked it down the field and running back senior Allamar Alexander punched it in from two yards out to make it 7-0 early in the second quarter.
Outside of Lincoln’s lone scoring drive, the Yotes did a good job against Lincoln’s offense, which they didn’t have much knowledge of going into the game.
“They were about what I expected,” Yotes head coach Mike Moroski said. “They had a number of phenomenal athletes. Their quarterback was impressive to me, a tough guy. But they’re kind of on a shoestring budget so we knew if we were sound and disciplined we would give them trouble.”
As detailed in the preview of this matchup, not much information was available on the school out of California, which is playing an independent while trying to gain NCAA Division II status. But the Yotes were going to be prepared regardless.
The Yotes defense bunkered down in the second half to hold Lincoln scoreless as the offense added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Junior wide receiver Brock Richardson had a 19-yard touchdown reception and backup quarterback Caden Young had an 18-yard run for a score.
It was a near even split on offense in terms of yards gained for the Yotes; 214 through the air and 202 on the ground, at 5.9 yards per rush. Alexander led the team with 62 yards on 10 carries. Kreps finished with 82 yards receiving.
Up next for the Yotes is another home contest next Saturday, Sept. 2 against Southern Oregon.