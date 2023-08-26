Support Local Journalism


The College of Idaho got their 2023 season underway Saturday against Lincoln University (Calif.), with their sights set on another winning season.

It was an impressive start for junior quarterback Andy Peters, who, in his first game action since breaking his leg in their regular season finale last year, settled the offense into the game with 259 total yards and three touchdowns en route to a 37-7 win over the Oaks.

