Redshirt freshman Jake O'Neil made a 10-foot fadeaway jumper with three seconds in double overtime to lift visiting College of Idaho past the Whitworth Pirates, 92-91, on Thursday.
O'Neil led the Yotes (4-6) with 25 points and 15 rebounds. He made 10-of-13 shots from the field.
The Yotes trailed 89-83 with two minutes left in the second overtime, but closed the game on a 9-2 run.
After missing game-winning chances at the end of regulation and the first overtime, C of I rallied from an 89-83 deficit in the second extra session to win their ninth-straight over WU.
Liam Fitzgerald canned a corner triple with three minutes left in the second OT, as the Bucs scored seven of their first eight points of the frame. However, the Yotes forced three turnovers on WU’s next four possessions — as an O’Neil dunk and a Charles Elzie III steal and basket gave the visitors a 90-89 lead inside the final minute.
Whitworth took their final lead with 27 seconds left after Miguel Lopez made a pair of free throws — but off an inbounds pass inside the final 10 seconds, O’Neil drove into the paint and converted the tough shot. C of I survived a last second heave by the Bucs to leave with the win.
The Yotes, who have seemingly lived on the road this season, led 34-31 at halftime.
C of I led the entire first half, with a Paul Wilson dunk giving the Coyotes their largest lead of the night at 22-14. The Bucs battled back in the second half, using an 8-0 run to take a 49-45 lead midway through the period, but the Yotes turned the tables, with an Elzie jumper with two minutes left giving the NAIA squad a 71-66 edge. WU would score the final five points of regulation before a last second lob at the horn to Elijah Jackson was knocked away by the Pirate defense, forcing overtime.
In the first extra frame, the Yotes took an 80-76 lead on a Galloway basket, but Garrett Paxton converted a backdoor lay-up with 13 seconds left to tie the game at 82-82. C of I nearly won it at the horn, but a Galloway made 5-footer off an offensive rebound was waved off by the officials.
Ricardo Time scored a career-high 24 points in the win, with Galloway scoring 18 points before fouling out in the second overtime.
College of Idaho is off until Jan. 18 when it travels to Lewis-Clark State College.