Different year, winning continues.
The eighth-ranked College of Idaho men's basketball team picked up where it left off a year ago, rallying for a 79-70 win over the Montana Tech Diggers on Friday in Dillon, Montana.
It was the Yotes' season opener. They turn around and take on Montana Western this afternoon at 4 before facing Montana Western again on Sunday.
College of Idaho, which has won 26 straight, trailed 46-42 at halftime and by as many as 11 points in the first half.
Jalen Galloway led the Yotes with 24 points and five rebounds. He made all four of his 3-point attemtps, finishing 8 of 11 from the field. He also made all four free throw shots.
“I could see it in our players’ eyes,” said Yotes coach Colby Blaine. “They were so ecstatic to get out on the court and see the reward after all of the adversity we have been through over the last few months.”
Johnny Radford added 11 points and Ivory Miles-Williams and Connor Desaulniers had 10 each to help a balanced College of Idaho attack. Miles-Williams and Elijah Jackson each had eight rebounds and Jackson had four assists.