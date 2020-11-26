The season opener is finally here for the College of Idaho men's basketball team. The Yotes, ranked No. 8 in the preseason rankings, head to Dillon, Montana, for a three-game opening weekend beginning today. College of Idaho faces Montana Tech (0-1). Tipoff is at 4. On Saturday, the Yotes meet Montana Western at 4 and then turn around play Montana Western again on Sunday at 2. The following weekend, the Yotes open at home, taking on Arizona Christian twice. College of Idaho will not be allowing fans at home to start the season. Yotes coach Colby Blaine begins his third season with an overall record of 62-9. The Yotes bring a 25-game winning streak into the season.