The College of Idaho men's basketball season was barely a game old when COVID-19 struck Saturday morning. After winning their opener 79-70 on Friday against Montana Tech, the Yotes learned of a contact tracing situation. The Yotes, who extended their winning streak to 26, were scheduled to play Montana Western on Saturday and Sunday before returning home. Following both Cascade Conference and Frontier Conference Return to Play protocols, the decision to postpone both games was made. Both schools will look to reschedule the games at a later date. "The College of Idaho is committed to the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Yotes athletic director Reagan Rossi said in a statement released by the school. "This will continue to drive our decisions around competition."
