Simpson University connected on 24 of their final 36 field goal attempts, as the hot shooting Redhawks used a big second half to stun College of Idaho, 83-65, inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
Simpson (1-3) got 24 points from Mason Johnson in picking up their first win of 2020-21, while the Yotes saw their 3-game win streak snapped.
C of I (5-7) had a 26-19 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first half — but SU made nine of their final 11 shots in the period — including six straight at one point, with a 16-2 run giving the visitors a 40-34 lead at the break. A Johnson shot-clock buzzer-beating 3-pointer started a 7-0 second half run that extended the lead to 47-36, while a J.T. Branch slam dunk capped a 10-0 run that helped the Redhawks push the margin to 23 points — part of a 21-point 12-rebound night.
The Yotes controlled the first 10 minutes of the night, as 3’s from Ricardo Time and Derek Wadsworth gave C of I a 12-5 lead, with consecutive Paul Wilson inside baskets giving the hosts a 20-10 lead – before SU went on their run.
Jalen Galloway led the Coyotes with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the loss.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN: Lexi Mitchell posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as The College of Idaho swept the visiting Simpson Red Hawks in a weekend set, winning 53-36 on Saturday.
College of Idaho held Simpson without a made field goal over the first 14:10 of the game and extended the lead out to as large as 20 points in the second half.
Kiersten Rasmussen was a key contributor for the Yotes (3-7), finishing with eight points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Rasmussen also added four blocks for the second straight day.
The 36 points that C of I held Simpson to marked the lowest mark of the season and was the least amount of points that the program has allowed since a 90-32 win over Walla Walla on Dec. 29, 2018.
For the second day in a row, freshman Jada Reed was a critical component of the success for the Yotes from the point guard position, scoring eight points to go along with four assists, two rebounds and two steals.