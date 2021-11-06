CALDWELL — One thing is certain about the College of Idaho football team: It is a persistent bunch.
In their Frontier Conference showdown against Eastern Oregon, the game plan was “pound the rock’’ regardless and the Coyotes listened, pounding out a 21-3 victory over the Mountaineers in keeping their playoff hopes alive.
“Yes, we knew we had to keep running the football. We knew that going in,’’ Coyotes coach Mike Moroski said. “We were going to keep pounding it until something broke, until something popped.’’
Yep, it finally popped. And it couldn’t have happened to a better Yote.
Bottled up for three quarters with his team only up 14-3, senior Nick Calzaretta took his 18th handoff before popping free on his way to a 76-yard romp, and thus becoming the school’s leading career rusher in the process.
“It’s a crazy feeling, I know it took almost the whole game, but that’s what we wanted to do; keep pounding it ‘til something pops,’’ Calzaretta said after his 124 yards pushed him past Darius-James Peterson’s 3,413 yards set in 2020. “Well, it finally popped.
“You know, I’ve got faith in our coaches and offensive front. Those guys up front, I can’t thank them enough.’’
“The thing about Nick, he’s been such a presence for us all these years,’’ Moroski said. “He has just been unbelievable for us, enabling us to be able to run the ball. He’s just so dog-gone tough. There are very few backs who can withstand what he does. He just keeps getting stronger.’’
Calzaretta has one more contest to add to that total Saturday when the regular season concludes at Carroll College with slight hopes remaining if football the gods smile on the Yotes. The College of Idaho must down Carroll and hope Rocky Mountain, a 19-7 winner over Montana-Northern, stumbles against Montana-Western.
“Nope, it’s not tough. We lost those two games,’’ Moroski said of sitting atop the conference at 7-2 with Rocky Mountain owning the tiebreaker thanks to its 33-30 victory over the Yotes earlier this season. “First, we have to beat Carroll, which is going to be tough, then we need some help.’’
Along with their patient offensive playbook, Moroski had to thank his defenders who stepped up for the second straight week, including last week’s 17-15 victory at Southern Oregon.
The defense too listened to the game plan, according to senior lineman Keagan McCoy, who was honored pregame on Senior Day along with Calzaretta and 10 other Yotes.
“We just listened to our coaches. We wanted to stop the run and get to the quarterback,’’ said McCoy, who did his part with seven tackles, four of those for losses, and three sacks. “Yeah, for sure, I think we did that.’’
McCoy’s mates surely did that in the first half facing Mountaineers quarterback Carson Bohning, who was forced into action when starter Kai Quinn couldn’t go.
Eastern Oregon was checked to just 65 yards of total offense in the first half, crossing the 50-yard line once and that was due to a Yotes’ fumble.
“Our defense was great today. You know our corners (Isaiah Abdul and Dorian Hardin) have been fantastic the last two weeks,’’ Moroski said of his defenders, who checked the Mountaineers to 187 yards in keeping Eastern Oregon out of the end zone. “The last two weeks, literally, teams just can’t get open down the field. It was the same thing last week. They just make plays after plays after plays.
“They’ll just say they’re doing their jobs, but they’re out there on an island, all by themselves. You throw in our safety play; we’ve been awfully good with our secondary.’’
It was a game with two former Capital Eagles quarterbacks squaring off with Yotes sophomore Ryan Hibbs outshining the redshirt freshman Bohning. Hibbs finished the day hitting on 17-of-31 tosses for 199 yards and two first half touchdowns to John Kreps (22 yards) and Ben Hruby (1 yard). Bohning ended hitting on 11-of-23 passes for 105 yards, but was intercepted three times while being sacked seven times.
“Ryan was very good at times especially in the first half,’’ Moroski said. “The second half, I don’t know I’ll have to look at it later. We had the interception early and a fumble, but like I said, we’ll have to look at it.’’
Amongst family and friends after taking to the College of Idaho field for probably the last time, Calzaretta tried summarizing his stay in Caldwell these last four and a half years.
“It’s not sad. I have to say this just feels amazing,’’ the Larkspur, California, native said. “I love it here; I love my teammates, the coaches. I wouldn’t have wanted to go anywhere other than here. It’s been great.’’