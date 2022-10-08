CALDWELL — When the formula works there's no knocking it one would assume.
College of Idaho head football coach Mike Moroski would like to find a little less stressful recipe for victory. But he can't argue with success.
Trailing 14-0 at halftime, the ninth-ranked Yotes pulled off a second-half rally, knocking off No. 19 Montana Tech 27-24 before a vocal Homecoming crowd of 3,756 Saturday afternoon at Simplot Stadium.
College of Idaho moved to 6-0 atop the Frontier Conference, a game ahead of Rocky Mountain College at 5-1. Montana Tech dropped to 4-2.
It is essentially a two-game lead considering the Yotes beat Rocky Mountain 21-18 earlier this season.
Now the Yotes will enjoy a bye week in which Moroski is sure to address his team's penchant for slow starts.
Before dissecting some of the issues, though, some of the details of the final 90 seconds of the game need to be shared.
Montana Tech broke a 21-21 tie when Ryan Lowry kicked a 24-yard field goal with 1:42 remaining.
Moments later, on third-and-10 at Montana Tech's 23-yard line, Yotes quarterback Andy Peters dropped back to pass. Somehow he dropped the ball, avoiding a sack, but he had the presence of mind to pick it up and find receiver Jake Nedley for an 8-yard gain.
On fourth down, redshirt sophomore running back Hunter Gilbert picked up 5 yards to keep the Yotes' hopes alive.
Two plays later, receiver Jon Schofield got behind the Orediggers' defense and Peters connected on 35-yard play, putting the Yotes at Montana Tech's 25-yard line with 29 seconds remaining.
It appeared the Yotes were setting up for a field goal attempt for freshman Spencer Fiske. But Moroski would later say he didn't want to put end-of-game pressure on Fiske.
Facing third-and-7 from the 22, offensive coordinator Brian Taylor dialed up a zone read play for Gilbert. It would turn out to be a maginificent call, considering the Orediggers were playing a three-man front and the back half of the defense had their backs turned away from the middle of the field.
Gilbert broke through the line of scrimmage, then broke a tackle at the 15 before dashing into the end zone for the game-winning score with :22 remaining.
"It's a zone play and I just read it out," Gilbert said. "We ran the play four or five times and it hadn't opened in that spot. I just had some patience and hit it down the middle. It was great blocking by the (offensive line). To be running at that point in the game, they (the defense) weren't expecting it."
Montana Tech attempted three deep throws before time expired.
The scoreboard may have read Montana Tech 14-0 at intermission. But the margin felt bigger considering the Yotes' defense was on the field more than their offense in the first two quarters.
Montana Tech's offense, which marched down the field on its opening drive for an early 7-0 lead, had 194 yards total offense to the Yotes' 77 at halftime.
"I'm a little concerned with how we played offensively in the first half," Moroski said. "However, Montana Tech is a very, very good football team. They had a great plan and had us on our heels."
Moroski said he made few adjustments at halftime — other than encouraging his team to continue to believe in the its foundation, the running game.
"We just said every guy's got to do his job and do it better and be more physical," Moroski said. "Be more precise in what we were doing. The guys did believe that we were going to come back. My only thing is don't panic, don't panic and keep doing what we do."
Gilbert led the Yotes with 102 yards on 16 carries.
"We've been sort of a second-half team," said Gilbert, who had 79 yards in the second half. "We just kept doing our thing and played with more intensity."
Arguably the play of the game came moments after Montana Tech went ahead 21-14 with 4:30 remaining.
On the Yotes' first play from scrimmage, Peters rolled right and hit a wide-open Brock Richardson, who broke past broken coverage for a 75-yard game-tying touchdown.
The Yotes overcame the lopsided statistics from the first half. They finished with 371 yards total offense, 21 more than Montana Tech.
It appeared Montana Tech would take a 7-0 lead into halftime, but a fumble on a punt return set up the Orediggers near midfield, and they took advantage.
"At this point, I think we're all feeling like 'how in the world did we win that game'," Gilbert said. "But that's what we prepared for all week — that this game could come down to the wire or overtime game. Montana Tech's a super team. A ton of respect for them."