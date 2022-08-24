College of Idaho quarterback Ryan Hibbs throws the ball during a practice on Aug. 2 at Simplot Stadium. Hibbs and Peters will be platooning at quarterback for the Yotes' season opener Saturday against Montana State-Northern.
Jim Max/For The Idaho Press
College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters throws the ball during practice on Aug. 2 at Simplot Stadium.
CALDWELL — During a media day press conference a week before fall practices began, College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski told reporters that he didn’t like to platoon quarterbacks and wasn’t planning on doing it this season.
So, what changed Moroski’s mind between that day in late July and this weekend, when he decided Ryan Hibbs and Andy Peters would platoon for Saturday’s season opener against Montana State-Northern? On Tuesday, Moroski cited a question he read that was posed by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: ‘Why box yourself in?’
“Sometimes platooning may be the right thing to do, sometimes platooning isn’t the right thing to do, it’s not the best thing for the football team,” Moroski said. “The truth is Andy and Ryan Hibbs are both very much looked to as leaders on the team. I think they’re also very, very mature, they’re good guys, good character and good work ethic. I think they can handle it.”
Both Hibbs, a Capital High graduate who ended last season as the starting quarterback, and Peters, a Timberline High graduate and Boise State transfer, said they were surprised by the decision, but both were understanding of it and looking forward to their chance to help the team on Saturday.
“It’s not what I expected, but it’s not the worst-case scenario,” said Peters. “It’s still just a chance to go out and compete and win games.”
The Yotes will switch their quarterbacks by quarters, with Hibbs playing the first and third quarters and Peters playing the second and fourth. Moroski said the Yotes will still play situational football, with both players able to come in for the other as needed. He also said the platooning will be on a week-by-week basis. He said he wants to eventually name a full-time starter, but again, he’s not boxing himself in.
“Some of my thinking going into it was such a small sample size,” Moroski said. “Andy didn’t sign until May or June, Ryan Hibbs didn’t compete in spring ball. So, we just haven’t seen them and we need to see them in live, competitive situations. I think they are very close, ultimately.”
So, at least for now, the quarterback competition will continue for the season. It’s a competition that both Hibbs and Peters embrace, and one that they say will continue to keep each other sharp and ready to take the field when called upon.
“Obviously we don’t want to let up, we want to keep going,” Hibbs said about the intensity. “I think it’s a good thing that it will always be pushing us to be sharp. Some days you’re not feeling it and that will provide motivation."
Hibbs, who will be the first to take the field with the offense Saturday because of his status as the incumbent returner, also said the chance to get the College of Idaho off on the right foot in the first quarter also drives him to make the most of the game’s first 15 minutes.
‘Opening day, start of the season, first quarter, you got to set the tempo for the rest of the year,” Hibbs said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to do that and I think we’ll come out firing.”
For Peters, he will spend the first quarter doing what he can to keep himself warmed up and hoping his team can spot him a lead.
“It won’t be hard at all, I want to see our guys ball,” Peters said about watching the first quarter from the sidelines. “I want to see us play at a super high level and I want to be able to go in the second quarter and do the same thing. I want to help contribute to win the game. I’ll be locked in and obviously staying warm on the sidelines, just waiting for my opportunity.”
Both quarterbacks will have to deal with an offensive lineup that has been hit with the injury bug during fall camp. At least four projected offensive starters are not expected to play in Saturday’s game. Wide receivers Brock Richardson and John Kreps and offensive linemen Tyler Barron and Camille Massaad were all missing from a two-deep depth chart given to The Idaho Press this week.
Moroski, who doesn’t like talking about individual injuries, said that at this time he doesn’t believe any of the injuries suffered during fall camp are season ending. Still, guys like Jon Schofield, a junior college transfer at wide receiver, and right guard J.P. Cardillo are currently slated to make their Yotes debut Saturday as starters, according to the depth chart.
“I’m excited about the young guys who are going to get their opportunity to show what they can do early,” said Hibbs. “Hopefully they’ll help us down the road. I think we have a lot of depth and I feel good about, really, everybody in the offensive line room. If you look back to the Spring (2021) shortened season, when we were running with seven offensive linemen, now to have more depth at that area, depth at receiver, guys who know what’s going on all across the board, I think it will be good.”