CALDWELL — During a media day press conference a week before fall practices began, College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski told reporters that he didn’t like to platoon quarterbacks and wasn’t planning on doing it this season.

So, what changed Moroski’s mind between that day in late July and this weekend, when he decided Ryan Hibbs and Andy Peters would platoon for Saturday’s season opener against Montana State-Northern? On Tuesday, Moroski cited a question he read that was posed by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: ‘Why box yourself in?’

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

