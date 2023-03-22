Members of the College of Idaho men’s basketball team join in applause as Reagan Rossi, vice president of athletics, gives a hug to men’s head basketball coach Colby Blaine during a celebration for the team Wednesday in Caldwell.
Members of the community applaud in support as they watch a video of Gov. Brad Little signing a proclamation honoring the College of Idaho men’s basketball team on their recent national championship win during a celebration Wednesday.
Members of the community applaud in support as they watch a video of Gov. Brad Little signing a proclamation honoring the College of Idaho men’s basketball team on their recent national championship win during a celebration Wednesday.
CALDWELL — The 2023 Men’s Basketball NAIA National Championship banner now hangs over the south basket at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center, with a much more polished shade of red than the 1996 basketball and 1998 baseball banners it sits next to.
Both of those have faded over the past 25-plus years hanging in the College of Idaho’s gym.
“That’s what Marty (Holly, coach of the 1996 team) said in the locker room,” said Jake O’Neil. “He said it’s starting to fade, hopefully we don’t go another 27 years without it.”
The National Championship trophy, itself? That’s going to need a little more immediate care.
The top of the trophy snapped off while being shipped in the mail back to Caldwell from Kansas City, Missouri. But it’s going to take a lot more than a snapped trophy to break the Yotes’ spirit.
As coach Colby Blaine told the estimated 700 fans who filled the JAAC Wednesday night to celebrate the title, his reaction when opening the package containing the trophy earlier that morning was “Good.”
It’s been a motto for the Yotes this season whenever they’ve had to overcome any sort of adversity.
“It was the basketball gods reminding us it’s not about the trophies, it’s about what we weave into the lives of others,” Blaine said. “It was a nice final part to our season. We’ll get it fixed and get it in the trophy case, but it was a funny reminder about our team.”
The Yotes were honored by the school Wednesday evening in a Night of Champions ceremony, one Athletic Director Reagan Rossi, who served as event MC, mentioned she hoped the Yotes can have more of.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The night began with a video proclamation from Gov. Brad Little and included speeches from Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beck, a Caldwell City Council member and players O’Neil, Connor Cooper and Charles Elzie, who was named the NAIA Tournament MVP after Saturday’s 73-71 win over Indiana Tech in the championship game.
It ended with a speech from Blaine before Cooper unfurled the red championship banner, where it will sit, forever cementing the legacy of the 2022-23 Yotes.
“It was our goal from Day 1, a national championship,” said sophomore Drew Wyman, who on Tuesday was named a second-team All-American. “We weren’t going to settle for anything less. It’s a great feeling to finally see that red banner hanging up there.”
It’s been a whirlwind four days for the Yotes, who flew back to Caldwell on Sunday and had to go straight back to class Monday.
“We missed a lot of class, we got to get back,” said Wyman. “We’re student athletes, not just athletes. But we’ve enjoyed some time together, we finally got to decompress from the season. We’re just enjoying the fans, enjoying everybody who’s been coming up that was so involved in our season.”
The Yotes have also had to answer numerous messages from family and friends over the course of the week. Blaine said between emails and text messages, he had over 1,000 messages after Saturday night’s win. It took him two and a half days to respond to them.
And then of course, there is the recognition they get on campus, both from fellow students, and among themselves.
“It just feels surreal, I’m so blessed to feel a feeling like this,” Elzie said. “We’re walking around and we see each other on campus, we’re like ‘What’s up, Champ?’ This is a great feeling and we feel on top of the world right now.”