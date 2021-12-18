CALDWELL — The College of Idaho men’s basketball team has long taken pride in what it can do on defense.
What the Yotes did on Saturday was impressive, even by their standards.
Going up against the NAIA’s second-highest scoring offense, the No. 18 Yotes shut down No. 17 Lewis-Clark State, holding the Warriors to 38 points below their season average in a 69-55 win.
“Our defense tonight really locked in,” said senior Ivory Miles-Williams, who had a season high 19 points. “Especially after (Friday) night against Walla Walla (a 93-79 win), it was a weird matchup. But from top to bottom we were locked in. I know all the coaches are proud of us.”
After giving up nearly 80 points on Friday, the Yotes (10-3, 4-1 Cascade Conference) were back in their comfort zone, keeping the Warriors (11-2, 4-1), NAIA tournament runners up last season who entered the game averaging 93 points per game, from getting opportunities. It wasn’t anything flashy on the stat sheet, as the Yotes finished with two steals, three blocked shots and just seven turnovers.
Rather, they kept Lewis-Clark State from getting the shots it wanted, as the Warriors finished 20 of 64 from the field.
“The whole ticket is if you can get them to take tough twos on top of you, and rebound, then you’re probably going to hold them to a low percentage,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “It’s the offensive rebound putbacks that can kill you, and we didn’t give those up tonight. We gave up 11 offensive rebounds, but not many for buckets. There were a few late, but that was a panic moment for them. We just really rebounded the ball really well.”
The Yotes did hold a 49-36 advantage on the boards, with Tyler Robinett leading the way with 10 rebounds. All 10 players who came in for the College of Idaho pulled down at least one rebound, with nine of them also scoring points.
True freshman Drew Wyman had 19 points to match Miles-Williams for a team high, which was also the most he’s scored in his young career. He’s played in all 13 games this season, and Saturday was ninth time he scored in double figures. Wyman has scored at least 13 points in five straight games now.
“This guy is just special,” Blaine said about Wyman. “He’s played in 13 college games at this point. He’s learning quick, he’s producing and he’s bringing a mentality for our team as a freshman that’s contagious. He’s only halfway through the year, he’s got a whole other half to prove what he’s capable of.”
Wyman came up particularly big during a 12-0 College of Idaho run during the first half, which gave the Yotes the lead for good and put some separation between them and the Warriors. With the Yotes trailing 18-15, Charles Elzie got the run going with the layup, then Wyman capped the run with the final five points. He hit a jump shot and then a 3-pointer with 3:45 left in the first half to put the Yotes ahead 27-18.
Wyman had 12 points in the first half as the Yotes took a 33-24 lead into the locker room.
“It’s awesome coming in as a freshman, it’s the team and the coaches putting me in good positions to do well,’’ Wyman said. “I appreciate them. But it’s really fun coming out here, especially playing for a really good crowd. The people are what make the games fun.”
The Yotes built their lead up to 50-34 with Jake O’Neil hitting an off-balanced 3-pointer with just over 10 minutes remaining, as it looked as if the Yotes had a chance at holding the Warriors under 50 points.
But over the final 10 minutes, Lewis-Clark State showed why it had such a highly touted offense.
The Warriors were able to cut the lead down to 60-55 with just under 90 seconds remaining, but the Yotes made 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch. They also flexed their defensive muscles again, keeping the Warriors off the board for their final five possessions, four ending with defensive rebounds and one via turnover.
“It was communication and toughness, 100%,” Wyman said about the defensive effort. “We were talking where the shooters were, made sure we got the hand on the ball, then just being tough, get out there and contest.”
Blaine will give the Yotes the next seven days off for Christmas and then the team will regroup in Caldwell on Dec. 27 to get ready for a New Year’s weekend road trip against Bushnell and Southern Oregon.
“We’re feeling really good, all our bodies are feeling really good,” said Miles-Willimas, who missed last season with an Achilles tear. “Since I’ve been back, I’ve been feeling better. I have a week to get some rest, but I also have a week to get prepared for the second half of the season. January’s going to be pretty wild.”
YOTE WOMEN FALL IN SECOND HALF
The College of Idaho women’s basketball team shot 16 for 60 from the field as the Yotes fell to Lewis-Clark State 66-53.
The Yotes (8-5, 2-3) had 16 offensive rebounds and made 18 second chance points, but were unable to overcome a 21-10 advantage by the Warriors in the third quarter.
After trailing the Warriors 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Yotes went on a 14-2 run to open the second, taking a 23-20 lead.
Lewis-Clark State scored the next points, with back-to-back 3-pointers by Callie Stevens and Adyson Clabby giving the Warriors a 30-23 lead. But the Yotes had one last push in the first half and a layup by Jada Reed with 10 seconds on the clock pulled the Yotes within 30-29. Reed had the chance to tie the game with a free throw, but missed that and the College of Idaho went into the locker room trailing by 1.
But the Yotes shot just 3 of 14 in the fourth quarter as the Warriors took a 51-39 lead into the final quarter.
The College of Idaho was never able to cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth.
Kaylee Krusemark had 13 points to lead the Yotes, while Sienna Riggle recorded her second straight double-double, and seventh of the season, with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Mitchell pulled down 20 rebounds for the Yotes, the most by a College of Idaho player since Chakala Carthen had 24 in a game against Northwest in 2014.