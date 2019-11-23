CALDWELL — The College of Idaho football team has long believed in its ability to be a strong playoff team. But the Yotes didn’t see this one coming.
The College of Idaho put up 547 yards against a stout Ottawa (Arizona) defense and held the Spirit’s high-powered offense without a point in the second half, as the Yotes finished the game with 42 unanswered points to win 70-23 on Saturday in the first round of the NAIA Playoffs at Simplot Stadium.
“Honestly, I did not expect 70 to be on the board today,” said quarterback Darius James-Peterson, who had four touchdown passes and 326 total yards of offense. “But it feels great, we executed, we were mentally focused and I think we were really hyped when we came out here today.”
The win gives the Yotes (11-0) their first postseason victory since beating Southern Oregon 27-20 in the 1948 Pear Bowl, and puts the College of Idaho into the quarterfinals in its first trip to the NAIA Tournament in program history. The No. 5 College of Idaho will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, next Saturday to take on No. 4 Grand View.
“We’re used to only playing our game, so we don’t know how other conferences operate, but this game just shows us that we’re here,” said sophomore safety Taeson Hardin, who had seven tackles and an interception return for a touchdown. “We’re just here to play, we’re next team up. We’re going to enjoy this win, but we’ve got to get prepared for the next team.”
The 70 points was the fourth-most in program history, the most since a 75-0 win against Linfield College and the 10 touchdowns was the most scored by the College of Idaho in one game since at least 1942. Peterson, who had 188 passing yards, became the first player in program history to surpass the 10,000 total yard mark and with 138 rushing yards broke the school’s career rushing record, set by Tom Winbigler from 1946-49. He now holds both the career passing and rushing records, having broken the passing record last season.
He led the Yotes to touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions and his last five offensive possessions before backup Jacob Holcomb came in to finish the game.
Nick Calzaretta, who missed the regular season finale against Montana State-Northern with a knee injury, finished with 108 yards and two scores. He was one of three Yotes to find the end zone twice, as Justin Hellyer also had a pair of touchdown runs and Keegan Crafton had two touchdown receptions.
Redshirt freshman Isaiah Veal and senior John Horn both had their first career touchdown receptions for the Yotes and Ed Osterberger added a rushing touchdown late in the game.
“It was a big statement and we came here ready to play,” said Calzaretta. “We knew they were going to bring it and they did. They have some outstanding players on their defense and offense. But we came ready to play and that’s what we showed out here.”
The Spirit (9-2) entered the game with the No. 5 pass offense in the country, averaging 45.2 points per game. They had 320 yards off offense in the first half. But the Yotes were able to adjust and shut down Ottawa’s offense in the second half, stopping the screen passes and no huddle plays that gave the College of Idaho so much trouble in the first half. The Yotes held Ottawa to 169 total yards in the second half, and pitched a second half shutout.
“It was a little bit like this in some other games during the year, we just felt a little bit nervous,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “So we got our defensive calls in earlier, the defensive coaches did a great job getting guys calmed down a little bit.”
The Yotes really started pulling away from the Spirit late in the first half, after Ottawa cut the College of Idaho’s lead to 28-23 with 2:31 left. Peterson led the Yotes on a drive that took just over two minutes, finding Horn for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in the half.
As Ottawa tried to move the ball down the field in an attempt to close the deficit before halftime, Hardin picked off an Austin McCullough pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown, giving the Yotes a 42-23 lead going into halftime.
It was the third straight game the Yotes have returned an interception for a touchdown. Two weeks ago against Montana Western it was Josh Elsberry, last week J.T. Mahon returned one against Montana State-Northern.
“It’s just discipline, doing our part,” said Hardin, who now has four interceptions on the season. “When we do our part, we’ll always be in the right spot to make the play. That’s how the defense is designed.”
The Yotes added two interceptions in the second half, one by Dorain Hardin, who is Taeson’s brother, and one by Dylan Martinez, who also had a fumble recovery in the first half. Landon Clark-Gammell also blocked a field goal attempt in the third quarter.
“We were a little surprised with the hurry up, that was something that we needed to make adjustments, especially with our calls,” said linebacker Graham Carnahan, who finished with 10 tackles. “Shortening things down and really just playing football is what it comes down to. Playing sound football and making tackles.”
With its first playoff victory, the College of Idaho knows the road only gets tougher from here. The Yotes fly to Iowa to take on the Vikings, who beat Concordia (Michigan) 31-30 on Saturday thanks to a blocked extra point with less than five minutes to go.
The team has dreams of playing through mid-December and lifting the National Championship trophy on Dec. 21 in Grambling, Louisiana. On Saturday, they certainly got everything they were looking for out of their playoff opener.
“It gives us a lot of confidence for the next game,” Calzaretta said. “But coaches are going to remind us it’s a whole other ball game. We got to stay focused, play our football and handle next week.”