CALDWELL — The College of Idaho football team is still alive.
The Yotes overcame injuries and survived two overtimes to knock off No. 22-ranked Montana Western 48-42 in a thrilling Frontier Conference game Saturday afternoon at Simplot Stadium.
After Montana Western kicker John Mears pulled a field goal attempt from 40 yards on the first possession of the second overtime, the Yotes had their opportunity.
Three runs later, sophomore transfer Allamar Alexander from nearby Columbia High School powered into the end zone from 2 yards out, and his teammates rushed the field to celebrate.
The win puts College of Idaho (5-2 overall, 5-2 conference) all alone in second, a game behind Rocky Mountain (6-1, 6-1).
With three weeks left, the Yotes still need some help to catch Rocky Mountain, which beat College of Idaho 33-30 in the second week of the season. Rocky Mountain rallied to beat Carroll 39-34 Saturday.
The Yotes play two of their final three on the road including a visit to Southern Oregon on Saturday. Then the Yotes play their final home again against Eastern Idaho before a difficult road game at Carroll to close out the regular season.
With his two top receivers — Hunter Juarez and Isaiah Veal — both out Saturday, Yotes quarterback Ryan Hibbs found a way to set a school record for completions and completion percentage.
And the Yotes' leading rusher, Nick Calzaretta, left the game with a knee injury Saturday. So the Yotes had to lean on their sophomore quarterback from Capital High.
Hibbs completed 30 of 35 attempts for 299 yards and a touchdown.
Before injuring himself, Calzaretta scored three touchdowns.
The game was chock full of offense. It started with an entertaining first half that saw the teams score on their first three possessions for a 21-21 score at halftime.
Fast forward to late in the fourth quarter after the Yotes had found a way to finally stop Montana Western.
Yotes linebacker Dylan Martinez broke his own single-game tackling record with 22. He had 16 earlier this season.
“This conference is competitive as hell,” Martinez said. “Every week we can't look past anyone. This is the SEC of the NAIA. We've got to bring it every game.
“At first we were straight up getting run through and we were missing tackles, missing assignments, all the little things. But we will go until we can't walk and move any more. There are some guys right now I guarentee won't be walking later tonight because we gave it all out.”
The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-3) had used all of their timeouts and were facing a fourth-and-10 from the Yotes 44-yard line when quarterback Jon Jund found receiver Nate Simplins, who got past safety Taeson Hardin for a 55-yard catch and run to the College of Idaho 1.
Two plays later, running back Reese Neville scored with 21 seconds left in regulation. The Yotes called timeout and Montana Western lined up to attempt a two-point conversion.
But the Bulldogs were called for a false start and they sent their kicker out for the point-after try. The kick was good, tying the score at 35-35.
After the kickoff, the Yotes took a knee to bring on overtime.
College of Idaho won the toss and elected to play defense.
Starting from the 25, Montana Western needed five plays with Neville scored from a yard out.
The Yotes forced a second overtime when Alexander scored from 2 yards out over right guard.
Martinez praised Hibbs.
“For him to step up like this at this point of the season, I'm proud of him,” Martinez said.
College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said Hibbs gave the Yotes what they needed.
“We knew Ryan was going to have to have a big game,” Moroski said.
Hibbs said there were no excuses regarding the injuries.
“We were missing Juarez and Veal and that hurts, but guys like (Jon) Kreps and Charlie (Maynes) and (Jake) Nadley have been stepping up all year,” Hibbs said. “They really showed up today, especially the blocking on the perimeter.”
Moroski said Montana Western was the most difficult opponent the Yotes had to prepare for.
“They're hard to stop and they put our defense to the test in the first half,” Moroski said. “But darn it we got some key stops. It's the biggest test we've had all year for sure.”