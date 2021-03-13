CALDWELL — If a football game kicks off in the forest and no one hears it, does it make any sound?
If it’s a couple college teams aching to tee it up after 15 long, long months, oh yeah, there’s plenty of noise despite empty grandstands. The College of Idaho Coyotes and the Lights of MSU-Northern are proof.
“Oh man, that was so awesome,’’ College of Idaho senior Nick Calzaretta said after his Coyotes opened up their four-game spring season with a one-sided 26-12 Frontier Conference victory. “It was so great to do something competitive. You know it’s been a year, last March 13, I played rugby. That was the last time I played a sport. This felt so good.
“When we were in the tunnel to come out here, it felt so good. We wanted out here. We wanted to bring the heat. We wanted to bring the juice. We did that today.’’
Coyotes coach Mike Moroski was equally pleased for his seventh team to finally see action, and the amount of enthusiasm in posting his program’s 17th straight conference victory.
And thankful for the chance.
“Most importantly, my hat goes off to our administration, athletic director Reagan Rossi , presidents Doug Brigham and Jim Everett, our entire faculty, thank you. Thank you for believing this is so important,’’ said Moroski, who saw three Frontier Conference foes decline on the spring season.
“It’s so important to these guys to play and they were so excited to get out here. They were so excited to get out there and compete. I’m extremely happy just how excited they were to get out here.’’
With the Frontier Conference’s ruling for no spectators for any sporting events this year, it was up to the Coyotes to provide their own adrenaline, and they didn’t disappoint.
“They were excited. They were excited to play and compete,’’ said Moroski, who used a lot of new faces in the spring opener, especially on offense with the graduation of All-American players Darius-James Peterson at quarterback, tackle Josh Brown and kicker Kyle Mitchell.
With those absences on offense, Moroski knew he might have to count on his defense if his team can advance to the first-ever (and hopefully last) spring 16-member NAIA playoff field.
So far, so good.
“I was especially pleased with our defense, how they competed,’’ the Yotes coach said of his defenders who gave up 323 yards of total offense, most of those along with 12 Lights’ points coming late when Moroski liberally substituted players in and out. “We stopped the run for the most part, and our secondary, I have complete faith in those guys.’’
“Hey, we made it work. We’ve got a lot of new faces but we made it work,’’ said Calzaretta’s younger brother, Joe, who had a team-high 12 tackles. “Whole defense came together. It’s just awesome. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s nice coming away with the win.’’
And the Yotes got the key defensive plays when needed. Leading 7-0 on Nick Calzaretta’s bruising 26-yard touchdown in the first half, Montana-State Northern, which has lost 38 straight conference contests, looked to even things up heading into the half, driving to the Coyotes 29-yard line.
But Isaiah Abdul thwarted that threat, stepping inside to steal Brenden Medina’s toss with 39 ticks left in the half. But Moroski wasn’t ready for the break.
Quarterback Jacob Holcomb, making his first start as a Yote, found a streaking Isaiah Veal on a post pattern, gathering the bomb in stride before being drug down on the Lights’ 2 where Calzaretta finished it off one play later for a 13-0 lead.
While the C of I offense had 197 yards of offense at the break, the Lights could only manage 90 yards on 37 plays. And for the game the Lights were guilty of four turnovers, something a team searching for its first conference win in four seasons must fix.
“You can’t turn the ball over four times against a team like them and expect to win,’’ said Lights coach Andy Rolin. “They’re just too talented, too well coached. Mike does such a great job here. They’re ranked No. 5 for a reason. If you make mistakes, they will make you pay.’’
Along with Holcomb, who threw for 231 yards including a 72-yard score to Brock Richardson, Moroski had said freshman Ryan Hibbs would get a look, which the Capital High product did. The 6-foot-4 rookie finished hitting on 3-for-3 tosses for 21 yards, including an impressive 18-yard scoring strike to Veal for a 26-0 College of Idaho lead.
The Coyotes conclude their home schedule for the regular season on Saturday against Rocky Mountain before a bye week is followed by trips to Eastern Oregon and Carroll. Depending on the regular season, the College of Idaho could host a first-round NAIA FCS contest which begins on April 17.