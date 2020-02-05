Coming off their most successful season in program history, College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski announced the signing of 41 players to Frontier Conference Letters of Intent for the 2020 season.
The diverse class currently features 23 players from the state of Idaho; 10 players who earned All-State distinction; and four players transferring from NCAA Division I teams. C of I is expected to add to the already stellar class in the coming days and weeks.
The Coyotes added key depth at the skill positions — including three running backs, five receivers and a pair of tight ends.
Headlining the running back group is Boise State transfer Allamar Alexander, who used the 2019 season as a redshirt year and will join the team for spring practices. Alexander was a 2018 4A All-State selection at Columbia High, rushing for a division-best 2,147 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Two other local backs are headed to Caldwell — Charlie Baker of Eagle High and Devon Fox from Rocky Mountain. Baker earned 5A All-State honors as a senior, rushing for 823 yards and six scores, with Fox earning All-Southern Idaho Conference accolades after rushing for 887 yards and eight touchdowns.
Weber State transfer Justin Haase is poised to make an impact and will be in uniform for spring drills. Haase used a redshirt year at WSU after teaming with current C of I quarterback, Jacob Holcomb, in leading Puyallup High in Washington to the 4A state semifinals in 2018 – recording 1,065 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Brock Richardson of Churchill County High in Nevada is set to join his brother Connor as part of the receiver group.
Three local receivers are key in the class — including transfer Conner Croft, who played last fall at Rocky Mountain College. Croft, a 2018 All-SIC selection at Rocky Mountain after averaging nearly 20 yards a reception, will be with the team for Spring Practice. Both Kaden Birch of Rocky Mountain and Cade Smith of Nampa are key possession receivers — Birch earning All-SIC honors after recording 524 yards and eight touchdowns and Smith earning All-SIC honors after rushing for 570 yards and adding 336 receiving yards during his senior season.
C of I added a pair of tight ends — including Division I transfer Jackson Lightner of Idaho State. Lightner used a redshirt year at ISU last fall, after earning All-SIC honors as a senior at Bishop Kelly High — and has enrolled. He will be joined by Mitchell Moore of Placer High in California, an extremely physical run blocker, who earned All-Foothill Valley League honors as a senior.
Up front, the Coyotes have inked seven new offensive linemen — all looking to contend for playing time as C of I graduated an All-Frontier Conference center, guard and tackle. Sophomore transfer Zach Wallace saw game action last season as a long snapper at Idaho State, but was an All-Tri County Athletic Conference pick as a prep at St. Mary's High in California and will join the team this spring.
Three local players make the short trip to Caldwell, including All-SIC and 5A All-State pick Tyler Barron of Meridian High. He will be joined by his high school teammate John Hazlett and Borah High standout Joseph Metzger, both All-SIC picks in 2019.