CALDWELL — It took two gutsy plays in the final minute — one on offense and one on defense — for the College of Idaho football team to get the job done on Saturday.
But in a game where both offenses spent the first 59 minutes struggling to get anything going, those two plays made all the difference.
Nick Calzaretta scored on a 24-yard touchdown reception with 54 seconds remaining in the game and Isaiah Abdul picked off a pass in the end zone with five seconds left to help the Yotes finish off a 10-3 win against Rocky Mountain.
“I told the team it was a masterpiece, because it’s not always like you think it’s going to be,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “But you go with what you got and you just keep playing down to the last stop. That’s what I’m proud about.”
The Yotes (2-0, 2-0 Frontier Conference) had to overcome a lot, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They got down to the goal line in the first quarter, only to see a false start penalty force them to settle for a field goal. In the second quarter, a touchdown reception by Connor Richardson was negated by an ineligible man downfield penalty and another drive in the red zone ended with a fumble.
Then in the third quarter, starting quarterback Jacob Holcomb went down on a sack and grabbed his right knee. He didn’t put any weight on that leg as he was helped on the field, and by the end of the game he was on crutches on the sideline.
But while the offense was struggling, the Yotes defense kept them in the game. The Yotes held the Battlin’ Bears (0-2, 0-2) to 278 yards of offense, 79 of which came in the final minute as Rocky Mountain tried to respond to the go-ahead touchdowns. They had just 16 first downs, including four on the final drive.
“The past two games the defense has been stepping up huge,” said junior safety Taeson Hardin, who led the Yotes with nine tackles, had a big pass breakup in the end zone in the first quarter and forced the fumble that set up Calzaretta’s touchdown. “We’ve had guys in both games that came in and did what they had to do. At the end of the day, all of us are flying to the ball. When all of us are flying to the ball, we get scores like this where they only put up three points, or even zero points.”
Riley Garrett had a 38-yard field goal for Rocky Mountain on its first drive of the game and Jacob Johnson kicked a 22-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the first quarter to tie it at 3-3. That score stood until the final minute of the game.
Both defenses controlled the play for much of the rest of the way with the teams combining for 15 consecutive drives without any points. Ten of those drives ended with punts.
The Yotes had seven tackles-for-loss in the game, with Graham Carnahan and Keagan McCoy both recording 1.5.
“Our defense is outstanding,” said Calzaretta, who finished with 52 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards. “We got Taeson Hardin back there, leading the pack and staying calm the whole time. He reminded me multiple times throughout the game ‘we got you, we got you’ and I fully believed it. It was a tough day for us offensively, but I’m proud of those guys.”
Hardin and the defense ended up making the play that set up the go-ahead drive. With less than four minutes left, he stripped the ball from Rocky Mountain receiver Andrew Simon after a reception at the Yotes’ 18. Jacob Batubenga recovered the fumble and returned it to the 21.
Ryan Hibbs, a redshirt freshman out of Capital High who came in when Holcomb went down, led the Yotes on a 79-yard scoring drive. He finished with 105 yards on 9 of 15 passes and one interception.
“That was a fantastic drive and I’m really proud of him the way he did stand in there,” said Moroski. “We did protect, finally, well enough. We were having some issues with pass protection. He hung in there and was tough, made some big throws and we made some big catches. He was unbelievable. Our plan was to play Ryan all the way along. We just didn’t think it was going to be because of injury.”
On the first play of the drive, Hibbs connected with Brock Richardson for a 24-yard gain. A 19-yard pass to Connor Richardson got the ball into Rocky Mountain’s territory. A 10-yard pass on fourth down to Brock Richardson kept the drive alive.
On the next play, Hibbs found Calzaretta about five yards downfield, and Calzaretta was able to make moves to get by a couple of Rocky Mountain defenders for the go-ahead score. It was the first career receiving touchdown for the senior running back, who ranks fourth all-time in program history with 26 career rushing touchdowns.
“It was fun to get that opportunity,” said Calzaretta. “Coaches believe in me to get out there. Ryan Hibbs put a great ball on me and I just saw the end zone, honestly.”
The College of Idaho pinned Rocky Mountain on its own 14 on the kickoff, but a personal foul penalty after the play moved the Battlin’ Bears up 15 yards.
Rocky Mountain was able to get the ball down to the College of Idaho 2, and actually had an open receiver drop the ball at the goal line with 11 seconds left. The next play, a pass by Drew Korf, who like Hibbs is a Capital High graduate, was tipped and picked off by Abdul in the back of the end zone.
“Our biggest thing was to just make sure they didn’t score,” said Hardin. “They started getting a little bit on us, but at the end of the day — like we’ve been doing all game — the defense came up clutch.”
The College of Idaho is now halfway through its shortened regular season and one of two teams in the Frontier Conference still unbeaten. The Yotes have a bye week next week before hitting the road to face the other unbeaten team, Eastern Oregon, on April 3.