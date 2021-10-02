CALDWELL — It sounds pretty simple when described by Carroll College's Jack Prka. But then he is just a freshman.
“Basically, it’s two lateral,’’ the Saints quarterback said of Saturday’s crucial play that helped lift Carroll to a 28-21 Frontier Conference victory over the College of Idaho. “Really it’s four lateral, whatever, it worked.’’
Prka’s 42-yard connection did work, thanks to his escape ability and confidence and the athleticism on the other end from tight end Tony Collins that all but silenced a Homecoming crowd of 4,056 Coyotes faithful.
“He’s a tough kid, a real competitor,’’ said Carroll coach Troy Purcell, whose Saints snapped a two-game losing streak with the win. “This was a great win for us. We’ve had some tough losses; it was nice to make a play to get us over the top.’’
Purcell, whose two losses were by a total of four points, agreed his freshman grew up Saturday, and if the final drive is any indication, the Saints have their man for the next four seasons.
The Saints battled back from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to even things at 21-21 on Prka’s perfect 26-yard strike to Kyle Pierce. On the 83-yard drive, Prka hit on four straight passes of 39, 16, 5 before his score to Pierce.
Carroll then forced a Yotes three-and-out, swatting two Ryan Hibbs’ passes at the line of scrimmage, and took over on its own 37-yard line with 3:39 left.
Prka, whose last game is familiar in the Treasure Valley for Coeur d’ Alene High in a state semifinal against Rocky Mountain, started the drive with a 13-yard strike to Pierce before facing a third-and-9 situation after surviving a dropped interception from Coyotes corner Taeson Hardin on second down.
All setting up two lateral, or four lateral, according to the freshman.
“They forced me to roll a little and got a hand on my shoulder,’’ Prka said, pulling at his No. 1 jersey. “I spun and let it go. Tony made a great play, a great catch; he made the play we needed to win.’’
The 6-foot-4 Collins went high for the grab, spun out of one would-be tackler before being drug down at the Coyotes 5-yard line with 1:11 left. One sideline warning call and three runs later, Baxter Tuggle went wide with the clincher.
“Hey, they threw it up and the kid, what did he have one catch, makes a great catch. He’s a great player,’’ College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said after his Yotes slipped to 3-2 heading into next week’s date at Montana Tech.
“Yeah, this is a tough one. We had our chances; we just didn’t take advantage of them. It was a good ballgame, they just made one more play than we did.’’
It appeared it was going to be a jubilant Homecoming crowd early with the Yotes taking the opening possession 57 yards for a 7-0 lead — Nick Calzaretta’s 46-yard run on the first play from scrimmage highlighting the drive.
The College of Idaho finished with 104 yards on the ground in the first half and 174 for the game, but quarterbacks Jack Rice and Hibbs struggled getting any offensive momentum for the Yotes. Rice was 9 of 25 for 109 yards, while Hibbs was 6 of 10 for 44 yards.
Prka, meanwhile, was heating up after a 2 for 7 first half. The 6-1 freshman finished with 231 yards on 15 of 27 passing while dealing with Coyotes heat all afternoon (six sacks).
“Jack, Stone-Cold Jack I call him,’’ Purcell said of Prka, who was making his second start in replace of Devan Bridgewater. “I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of this whole team. We were down, not much going right, and he led us back.
“I’m real proud of the way we hung in there. Down like we were, that shows a lot of character. It feels good to put one away finally against a very good program.’’
But on the other end were the Coyotes, who outgained Carroll 327 to 272 but could not put away the Saints when they needed.
“Hey, we’ve got a lot of young guys. They’ll bounce back,’’ said Moroski, who got 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Calzaretta. “Yeah, they’re frustrated. I’m frustrated. What are you going to do?
“Losing a conference game is tough but we’ll be fine.’’