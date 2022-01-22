CALDWELL — With the College of Idaho men’s basketball team struggling to shoot the ball, Jake O’Neil and the rebounders bailed the Yotes out.
With the game on the line late, the defense helped the Yotes hold on.
All in all, it was a vintage Yotes victory.
The College of Idaho locked in and came away with a 59-56 win against Oregon Tech on Saturday, as the Yotes pulled even with the Owls atop the Cascade Conference standings.
“We just had to be tough,” said O’Neil, who pulled down 14 rebounds, eight of them on the offensive side of the ball. “You see the scoreboard, we scored 97 points (Friday) night and 59 today. They weren’t dropping, so you got to go get boards, go make big plays.”
The Yotes (18-3, 12-1 Cascade Conference) won despite shooting 22 for 57 from the floor. But they were able to pull down 18 offensive rebounds as a team, compared to 22 defensive boards pulled down by the Owls (15-6, 12-1). The College of Idaho got 12 second-chance points off of them.
“Statistically for every team in America, offensive rebounds is one of the best ways to score,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “The other team is in a scramble at that point, they’re foul prone. OIT is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, as well. We won that battle tonight, and that’s why we won by three points.”
The win also avenged an 83-68 loss to the Owls back on Dec. 3. That loss has remained in the Yotes' mind since, to the point that they knew exactly how many days it had been since it occurred.
“We’ve grown a lot since we played them, it’s been 50 days exactly,” said freshman Drew Wyman, who had 10 points to share the team lead with Ricardo Time. “Overall, offense, defense, we’re flowing as a team. We’re all buying in and it’s something special.”
Since that game, the Yotes have won 11 straight counting games, which doesn’t include an exhibition loss at Northwest Nazarene on Dec. 7. It does include two COVID-19 forfeit victories.
“What you’re seeing is a bunch of freshmen who have grown a lot,” Blaine said about the streak. “You’re seeing seniors that are hitting their stride who know what it takes to win. And you’re seeing a team that is focused on becoming one. They’re comfortable with their roles, they’re comfortable with the sacrifices they have to make and now you have a group that is dangerous every night.”
The Yotes certainly had to dig deep into their bag of tricks to pull this one out. In the first half they were 10 for 28 from the floor, struggling to get anything going offensively. At one point, O’Neil got three consecutive offensive rebounds off his own shots before being fouled on his fourth shot attempt.
He missed both ensuing free throws, but it set the tone for his night.
A Charles Elzie 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half gave the Yotes a 26-25 lead going into the break.
A Wyman jumper with 6:42 left gave the Yotes a 56-46 lead, but they still had to hold off a final push by the Owls as the Yotes didn’t make a field goal the rest of the way.
“We have a quote on our team, ‘the toughest team wins,’” O’Neil said. “That’s what it’s all about, we have to be tough. Skill wise, we were pretty well matched up with that team. It’s going to be the toughest team that comes out on top and I think we were tougher tonight.”
The Owls were able to cut the lead down to 57-56 on a Matt Van Tassell putback with 43 seconds left. Time extended the lead back to three with two free throws with 20 seconds left and Wyman got in the face of Oregon Tech shooter Keegan Shivers to force him to heave up a difficult shot at the buzzer.
“The big thing was defense tonight and locking up,” said Wyman. “They’ve been shooting really well from the field. So, it was just locking in on our man, being sticky and getting the stops down the stretch.”
YOTE WOMEN FALL LATE TO OWLS: A breakout game by freshman D’Nia Williams wasn’t enough to lift the College of Idaho women’s basketball team as Oregon Tech’s Abby Kreiser hit a basket with one second left gave the Owls a 69-67 come-from-behind victory.
The Yotes (13-8, 7-6) led by as much as 49-39 late in the third quarter, but could not hold off the visiting Owls, who scored 24 points in the final quarter.
Williams, a Mountain View High graduate, led the Yotes with 16 points after entering the game with just 10 points on the season. She was shooting shooting 2 of 23 from the field prior to Saturday, but made her first six field goals Saturday, four of which came from 3-point range.
Lexi Mitchell recorded her sixth double-double of the season, scoring 14 points to go with 13 rebounds, while Sienna Riggle finished with 13 points and Allie Cannon scored 12.