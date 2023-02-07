As if there had been much doubt beforehand, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team is officially dancing back to the NAIA Tournament.
The No. 1-ranked Yotes secured the Cascade Conference regular season title on Tuesday, and the automatic bid to the national tournament that goes with it, with a 74-56 win against Eastern Oregon. It marks the second year in a row the Yotes have won the Cascade Conference title and the eighth time in the last 10 years the Yotes have qualified for the national tournament.
“That’s a big thing in the recruiting process, the kids that decide to come here, they want to experience the national tournament,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “They want to compete for the best things they can compete for. It’s an expectation for us and it’s fun to see the guys are able to accomplish that every year. It doesn’t come without pressure and tough times, but our kids have really developed themselves into who they need to be to be able to get there every year.”
The Yotes (23-1, 18-0 Cascade Conference) won their 23rd straight game and clinched the league title with four games to spare in the regular season. The Mountaineers (15-9, 12-6) came into the game with, at best, longshot hopes of a share of the league title. Those dreams were dashed as the College of Idaho pulled away early in the second half.
“This team has fought through a lot of battles and proven we can do it without making a mistake in the conference,” said Blaine. “These never get old, I’m really proud of watching that team complete that goal. That was one of our preseason goals, and we just marked it off our board.”
Drew Wyman had 12 points in the first half as the Yotes took a 38-33 lead into halftime.
The Yotes took a 36-27 lead with less than two minutes left in the half after a Wyman dunk, but Eastern Oregon cut the lead down to three before Samaje Morgan sank a jump shot with less than 10 seconds remaining in the half to extend the Yotes’ lead.
The College of Idaho opened the second half on a 11-1 run, with a layup by Jake O’Neil extending the lead to 49-34 less than five minutes into the half.
The Yotes maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“What I thought our starters did in the start of the second half was really execute offensively,” Blaine said. “We made simple baskets and when the game started to open up, Eastern Oregon had to take some risky shots and they have to play a little faster.”
Wyman led the Yotes with 20 points, while Tyler Robinett had 14. The College of Idaho hosts two more games this weekend, against Corban and Bushnell before hitting the road for two games in the Seattle area to wrap up the regular season.
After that, the College of Idaho will be the top seed in the Cascade Conference tournament, where it will have home court advantage through the tournament.
“I think this team is hungry, they want the next goal,” said Blaine. “Our next goal is to protect our home court for two more games on senior weekend, then we’ll see if we can go on the road and win two more and finish this thing out. This team is getting more and more confident after each goal we accomplish because they realize what they’re capable of.”
YOTE WOMEN FALL LATE
The College of Idaho women’s basketball team rallied from a 15-point deficit to hold a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Yotes came up short of pulling off an upset in a 65-60 loss to Eastern Oregon.
The Mountaineers took a 23-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Yotes took a 43-42 lead late in the third quarter on a layup by Lexi Mitchell.
The two teams traded the lead several times during the fourth quarter, with Eastern Oregon taking the lead for good with just under three minutes left in the game.
Mitchell finished the game with 19 points, while Sienna Riggle scored 15.