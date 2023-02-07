Support Local Journalism


As if there had been much doubt beforehand, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team is officially dancing back to the NAIA Tournament.

The No. 1-ranked Yotes secured the Cascade Conference regular season title on Tuesday, and the automatic bid to the national tournament that goes with it, with a 74-56 win against Eastern Oregon. It marks the second year in a row the Yotes have won the Cascade Conference title and the eighth time in the last 10 years the Yotes have qualified for the national tournament.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

