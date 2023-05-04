CALDWELL — When the College of Idaho softball team has taken the field for warmups this season, pitchers Katelyn Wilfert and Hannah McNerney usually don’t find out which one is starting in the Yotes’ first game of the day until there’s less than an hour to go before first pitch.
If he’s being honest, College of Idaho coach Al Mendiola admits, sometimes he doesn’t even know until shortly before he informs the two pitchers of his decision. In addition to how each pitcher matches up against the Yotes’ opponent’s hitters, Mendiola also asks each pitcher how they are feeling during warmups and factors their answers into his decision.
“There’s really no No. 1, because they’re both No. 1,” said Mendiola. “To me it doesn’t matter who pitches in Game 1 and Game 2. I would have to say the decision is based on who we play, are they a good drop ball hitting team? We do a lot of statistics, we scout, and we take notes.”
Wilfert and McNerney have formed a powerful 1-2 punch for the Yotes (43-6) in the circle this season. Both were named first-team All-Cascade Conference selections on Thursday after a season which saw each finish top-five in the conference in runs and earned-run average.
“It is nice knowing that we have a lot of amazing pitchers, especially K-Dub and Hannah,” said shortstop Haley Loffer, the conference’s Player of the Year. “They can go in the circle and dominate and know they have a good defense behind them that will support them. K-Dub, her spin is so funky that we struggle to hit off her, so that makes us feel better going into games. Then having Hannah have that speed and that spin is amazing. It’s nice having two pitchers in the circle that are confident in themselves and have that experience to take us further.”
The Yotes will take their tandem of fifth-year senior pitchers into the Cascade Conference Tournament this weekend in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The College of Idaho, ranked No. 6 in the final NAIA poll, will open the tournament with a game against Carroll at 12:30 p.m. MDT on Friday.
Going forward into the conference tournament, and then the NAIA tournament, the Yotes will rely heavily on their pitching, which has been lights out this season, regardless of who is in the circle. Wilfert has posted an 18-3 record with a 1.09 ERA, which as it stands now, would break the school record for best ERA in a season. She also has 111 strikeouts. McNerney has a 21-2 record with a 1.88 ERA and 102 strikeouts.
“We’re both so similar in terms of style and speed,” said Wilfert. “But we complement each other because some of my strength pitchers are her weaker pitches and vice versa. So, I think depending on what kind of hitters teams have, we evaluate it that way and say, ‘who should we throw, who should we have in relief?’”
Wilfert is more of a placement pitcher, able to locate her pitches just outside of the strike zone, but close enough that opposing hitters will still take ill-advised swings at it. McNerney is more of an offspeed pitcher, confusing hitters with a screwball and changeup that Wilfert can only describe as “nasty.”
“When she’s having a good day and I’m having a bad day, I can trust her and the same goes opposite,” said McNerney. “It’s super awesome because it takes a little bit of the stress off me. Pitching, you’re on the main stage and the center of attention and it’s a little bit stressful. Every once in a while, you’re going to have a bad day and you’re going to have those moments where you’re like ‘did I just do something to mess everything up?’ But having someone there for you who can come in and absolutely dominate, it’s nice, it’s relaxing. It’s something that makes my day go by easier.”
Both pitchers made the decision after last season to come back for an extra season, granted to them by the NAIA after the 2020-canceled COVID season.
For Wilfert, the decision was a little easier. When she transferred from a junior college, Eastern Florida State, prior to the 2020 season, not all her credits transferred over with her, so she doesn’t graduate until this spring. But even if she had already graduated, Wilfert said, she still would have come back this season after two straight trips to the NAIA Tournament, including a run to a third-place finish in 2021.
“I was set on coming back anyways, because I didn’t want to not take it and wish that I did,” the Rocky Mountain High graduate said. “I felt like our job wasn’t done, we’d come so close, it that far and it was one last chance to get up there.”
McNerney spent a little more time to decide. Graduating last spring with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, she spent the entire season debating whether she was done with softball and if her body could take another season. But having a year taken away from her by COVID and the potential to return the core of last year’s team pulled her toward staying. Once Loffer, who came into the College of Idaho with McNerney in the fall of 2018, decided she was coming back for an extra year, McNerney decided to do the same.
“She’s our shortstop, she’s got my back all the time and I always have trust in her,” McNerney said about Loffer. “I have a lot of confidence she’s going to get the job done behind me. … As soon as she committed, my brain mentally knew I was going to say yes.”
With McNerney back in the fold, the Yotes had nearly its entire roster — every starter minus second baseman Kylie Smith — back for another year.
And for the Yotes, who already had an experienced hitting corps returning, getting two aces back in the circle has proved to be invaluable.
“Other teams have just one ace, so they get through the first game (of doubleheaders), just wanting to win the first game,” said centerfielder Hattie Hruza. “For us, we’re very confident we can win the first and second games because we have both of them. If we get in situations where we need the other one in the same game, it’s no question. Either of them can get hot fast.”