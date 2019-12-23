The College of Idaho men’s basketball team dominated the weekly Cascade Conference weekly awards, announced today by the league information office.
Junior Connor Desaulniers was named Red Lion-CCC Player of the Week, with the Coyote squad honored as Under Armour-CCC Team of the Week.
Desaulniers was instrumental in C of I’s weekend road sweep at nationally-ranked Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon. The forward averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game in the victories, making 15-of-23 field goals in the victories.
C of I picked up a 77-65 win on Friday night at No. 2-ranked Oregon Tech, followed by a 70-49 victory at No. 18-Southern Oregon. The Yotes extended their win streak to five games, while sweeping the tough road swing for the first time since the 2013-14 season.