Elijah Jackson could have moved on immediately from the Eastern Washington men's basketball team after entering the transfer portal in December, prior to the start of Big Sky play. But the guard still felt a strong sense of loyalty to his teammates and continued to attend every practice and workout with the Eagles, even though he knew he'd be playing elsewhere this upcoming season.
The Eagles went on to win the Big Sky regular season title and were the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky Tournament. The tournament got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortly before the scheduled start of their opening round game against Sacramento State on March 12.
“Those are my guys over at Eastern Washington,” said Jackson, who signed to play with the College of Idaho on Friday. “I wanted the best for them throughout the whole season. I just made a vow to myself that I was going to commit the rest of my time to them because they deserve the best out of me everyday.”
It was that dedication that really impressed College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine and made him want to add the Seattle native to the Yotes' recruiting class. Jackson verbally committee to the College of Idaho on April 23.
Blaine said Jackson, who was a 3A Washington state champion in the long jump and triple jump at Chief Sealth High in Seattle, may have been one of the most athletic players in the Big Sky Conference this season. Listed at 6-feet, 4-inches on Eastern Washington's roster, he will play at the wing position for the Yotes.
“He's going to bring a super athletic game to our team,” Blaine said. “which is important, having lost Nate Bruneel and Talon Pinckney, who are superior athletes. He's going to be able to come in and be a great defender right away. He'll give us length and will be able to guard multiple positions.”
Jackson will have at least two years of eligibility remaining when he steps onto the court at J.A. Albertson Activities Center this fall. But having only appeared in six games for the Eagles this past season before entering the transfer portal, he said he is hoping to apply to get his sophomore year back, giving him three years at the College of Idaho.
He played in 25 games for Eastern Washington as a freshman, averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He was averaging under five minutes per game as a sophomore when he and Eagles coach Shantay Legans came to a mutual decision that Jackson and the team were not the best fit for one another.
After entering the transfer portal, he looked at Embry-Riddle in Florida, the University of Texas at Tyler and Cal State San Marcos. But the winning culture at the College of Idaho, which had been the No. 1 overall seed at the NAIA Division II Tournament in March before the tournament was canceled, along with the strong fan support drew Jackson to Caldwell.
“Blaine would send me the stats of how many fans would come out each night,” Jackson said. “It was a lot. They're really supportive. Blaine was really constant in recruiting me throughout the process, so that made it really easy for me to fall in love with it. Even though I didn't get a chance to take a visit out to Caldwell, I know it's a beautiful place. I did a lot of face timing to see the campus, so that was really nice.”
Jackson won't be the only NCAA Division I transfer to play for the College of Idaho recently. Both Joey Nebeker (Boise State) and Aitor Zubizarreta (University of Portland) had successful careers at the College of Idaho before graduating in 2017. Marko Kovacevic, who graduated in 2016, transferred in from the University of Utah.
“Even though they may not bring a lot of game experience, they bring a lot of experience with them,” Blaine said about Division I transfers. “During those years at Division I programs, they were well coached, they were in high-intense environments, they were playing against very good players. So you're getting a kid who's well developed and understands the grind of the season, understands how long it is and the effort you have to put in to be successful at it. All of our Division I athletes have always made a really smooth transition.”
Jackson is the fourth member of the College of Idaho's recruiting class, joining Middleton's Tyler Robinett, Wood River's Johnny Radford and Jake O'Neil, a 2019 Fruitland High graduate who is transferring from the Boise State golf program to restart his basketball career.
Blaine said the Yotes could still add a fifth member to the signing class, but it would need to be somebody that is a “perfect fit.”