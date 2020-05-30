‘Championship Built’ is a new series looking at local championship teams and how their rosters were put together. Today we take a look at the 1996 College of Idaho (Albertson College) NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Championship team.
The first seeds of the College of Idaho's men's basketball 1996 National Championship team were planted about 40 years earlier and 800 miles away.
Future Yotes coach Marty Holly was a third-grader in Los Angeles in the mid-1950s when Lynn Archibald moved with his family from Logan, Utah. The two quickly became best friends.
Holly traveled with the Archibalds back to Utah every summer. The two became best men at each others weddings and later godparents to each others children. Holly's first big break in coaching came in 1977, when Archibald got the head coaching job at Idaho State and picked Holly, who had been coaching high school basketball in Los Angeles, to be his assistant.
Nearly 20 years later, Archibald was in the stands at Northwestern Nazarene's Montgomery Fieldhouse, watching as his best friend coached his son, Damon Archibald, as well as one of his former players at Arizona State, Jimmy Kolyszko, to the NAIA Division II National Championship.
Late in the game, Holly looked up and made eye contact with Lynn Archibald. It's a moment that sticks with Holly nearly 25 years later.
“That team won the national championship because of him, I truly, truly believe that,” an emotional Holly said about his friend, who died of cancer in 1997. “That was a team of destiny, call it what you want.”
Archibald, a guard transfer from Boise State and Kolyszko, a forward from Arizona State, both averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game in their only seasons at College of Idaho, which was known as Albertson College at that point. But they joined a team which was already talented in its own right. The year before, the Yotes had won 21 games and advanced to the NAIA Division II National Tournament.
“What was great about all these players is we were all totally different,” Archibald said. “Everybody played totally different. So when you made a substitution, there was a seismic shift in the way we played.”
Jared Klassen was the veteran leader on the team, and a quiet leader. Holly gives a lot of the credit to developing that team to strength coach Mike Shines and said Shines' work with Klassen was probably the best example of that.
Klassen was a three-year starter from Coeur d'Alene and by his senior year was a dominant force in the post. He averaged 14.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds during the championship season.
Todd Williams was a point guard who transferred to the College of Idaho from Pasadena Community College before the 1994-95 season. After missing a late-go ahead shot in the first round on the 1995 NAIA Division II Tournament, which the Yotes lost 73-72, he returned for his senior year. In the second round against Lewis & Clark, Williams drove the length of the court in 6.9 seconds to hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer. He averaged 10.2 points per game and led the teams with 150 assists.
“There are people who think Todd Williams was the best player on that team,” Holly said. “He was that solid and good. If he doesn't makes the basket in the second game against Lewis & Clark, we don't go anywhere.”
There was also Steve Kramer and Taylor Ebright, both of whom were shooting above 40% from 3-point range. Kramer, a transfer from Santa Rosa Junior College, was one of the most reliable jump shooters for the Yotes, something Holly feels is the key to any successful team. During a trip to Hawaii the week before Christmas, Kramer hit the game-winner in a 62-60 win against BYU Hawaii, but suffered a shoulder injury the following night in a loss to Hawaii Pacific, one of only three losses for the Yotes that season.
Kramer missed four games, but Holly said the effects of the injury lasted throughout the season. Still, he averaged 8.8 points per game and hit 61 3-pointers on the season.
Ebright started the rest of the season for the Yotes and, while he didn't shoot as many 3-pointers as Kramer, he was still 45.2% from long range, and 52.3% from the field.
Ebright was another transfer, from Lane Community College in Oregon, but the Centennial High graduate started his college career at the College of Idaho. He redshirted with the Yotes during the 1992-93 season before leaving to get more playing time.
After two years in Oregon, Ebright received a few scholarship offers, but thought he was done with basketball. That is until he took a construction job during the summer. One of his coworkers was a former third-round Major League Baseball draft pick who chose not to report to rookie camp. Talking to him, Ebright started realizing that if he didn't chase his basketball dreams, he might regret it forever.
But by that point most, of the schools that had offered him had filled their roster. He called Holly to see if there was a spot for him to try out.
“I came back and spent two hours going one-on-one in the gym with (assistant coach) Mark Owen in early August,” said Ebright. “I talked a little bit with Marty about who was coming in and the team he was preparing to assemble. I said 'if you'd have me I'd love to join and see if I can earn a spot.' The rest is history.”
Players like Rob Smith, Taran Hay and Nate Miller came off the bench in all 34 games, giving the Yotes valuable minutes and some depth.
“The second team could have competed for a conference title,” Ebright said. “There was a lot of talent. Just being on the floor was a testament. I was just happy to have a role and be on the team.”
But the hype entering the season was largely surrounding Archibald and Kolyszko, who had played for rival high schools in Arizona but became friends while playing together on All-Star teams. After high school, Archibald went on to Boise State, while Kolyszko went to Arizona State. When the scheduled allowed, Archibald would travel to Caldwell to watch the team coached by the man he refers to as “Uncle Marty.”
Lynn Archibald didn't have any brothers. But as Damon Archibald describes, his father had two close friends he considers uncles, his Uncle Marty and his Uncle Jerry. Uncle Jerry was the late Jerry Tarkanian, the Hall of Fame coach whom Lynn Archibald had coached under at Long Beach State and UNLV in the 1970s. After three years at Boise State, Damon Archibald had begun contemplating leaving Boise State and quitting basketball all together.
“I told my family I wasn't going to play basketball, I just didn't want to play anymore,” said Archibald who had been the Broncos' captain as a junior. “I had lost the love for the game. But Uncle Marty calls me and goes 'just promise me you'll come by, I want you to see the campus.'”
Archibald admits he had no intention of even attending the College of Idaho, but still took the visit out of respect for Holly. While on the visit, a former player spotted Holly walking with Archibald on campus and ran over to give Holly a hug. It was at that moment that Archibald began to realize how special of a place the College of Idaho could be. But he still wasn't sold.
Archibald said the biggest misconception about the 1995-96 team was that he convinced Kolyszko to come to the College of Idaho. Despite his lifelong relationship with Holly, Archibald said it was the other way around. While he was being recruited Archibald mentioned his friend, who was looking to leave Arizona State, to Holly. Archibald had been one of the top prospects coming out of high school, but things didn't work out for him at Arizona State, where he averaged just 2.3 points per game. Lynn Archibald had been the Sun Devils' assistant coach during Kolyszko's freshman and sophomore years.
Damon Archibald had moved to New Mexico and started his post-basketball life, working for an uncle on his mother's side when he received a call from Kolyszko asking if he was going to play at the College of Idaho.
“I was like, 'I don't know, man, I don't think so. I just don't want to play basketball,” Archibald remembers. “He's like 'Well here's the deal. I'm going, so this is what you need to do. You need to go with me and we're going to win 30 games, we'll win a national championship and we'll have a great time.' I remember that conversation like it was yesterday.”
Kolyszko's words proved to be true, as the College of Idaho won 31 games, a school record which has been matched in each of the previous two seasons by the Yotes. The second part of Kolyzsko's prediction came true on March 12, 1996.
Early in the game, Kolyszko came to Holly and told him his legs were tired and he wasn't feeling his shot. He vowed to dominate the boards and did just that, pulling down 19 rebounds in an 81-72 overtime win against Whitworth.
At halftime, Holly did something he said he's never done before. Archibald had six points in the first half, but Holly knew he would need to score if the Yotes were going to win. So he instructed the team to get the ball to Archibald and let him take over the game Archibald had 23 points in the second half and overtime, leading the College of Idaho to the title.
“We just spread the court and his legs were good,” Holly said. “He could attack, he was athletic. We spread it and he had 23 points. But I'm a believer that night was meant to be.”
Holly said he believes in divine intervention because of what was going on with Lynn Archibald. Unbeknownst to Holly or Damon Archibald at the time, Lynn — who was an assistant coach at BYU — had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and had just over 14 months to live.
“It's the stuff storybooks are made of, it's almost a Hallmark movie,” Damon Archibald said. “We didn't know it (the cancer diagnosis), but my dad did. He and my mom knew it and they kept it quiet. What I treasure is the fact that he got to see his best friend and his son have this magical season and that magical moment. There would be nothing better for me then my best friend and my son doing that. That would be magic for me. So to have that moment and the way it happened, it's storybook.”