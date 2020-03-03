CALDWELL — For Talon Pinckney, Nate Bruneel and Jake Bruner this has become an old habit. That's not to say it's getting old.
Once again the College of Idaho men's basketball team's three seniors were cutting down the nets at the J.A. Albertson Activities center Tuesday night after the Yotes took home their third straight Cascade Conference Tournament championship with a 82-77 win against Oregon Tech. It also marks the fifth time in seven years the Yotes have won the tournament.
“I'm familiar with it, but it gets more fun each year, doing it each year with new guys,” Pinckney said. “It's just a fun ride.”
The Yotes (30-3) claimed the title thanks in large part to their seniors, who combined to score 45 points. Pinckney led the way with 23 points, one off his career-high and just the second time this season he's reached the 20-point mark. Bruneel finished with 17 points, while Bruner had five.
“We've been here before, we know what it takes,” said Bruneel. “OIT is a tough team, so we knew we had to bring it and it was going to be a grind.”
It was a win the College of Idaho certainly had to earn, as the Owls (26-7) had the game tied with just over four minutes to go and remained within two points with just under a minute to go.
But a long-range 3-pointer by Pinckney with 29 seconds left and back-to-back free throws from Ricardo Time with 1.5 seconds left on the clock secured the victory for the Yotes, who came into the game with the last 10 games of their now-24-game winning streak being decided by 10 points or more.
“Credit to OIT, they're a tough team for sure, but we're built for this,” Pinckney said. “We work hard every day in the weight room, on the court and in the classroom. Adversity's going to be thrown at you when you're a great team. We're just really good at responding.”
After the game, College of Idaho head coach Colby Blaine took the announcers microphone to thank the announced crowd of 1,382 for their support all season long and to give a shout out to his senior class, which became the first senior class in school history to win three straight conference tournament championships. The Yotes completed the most successful run of postseason tournaments since winning five NAIA District II Tournament titles between 1984-89.
“To win big, you got to have great experience and you got to have great senior leadership,” Blaine said. “We have the three best seniors in the country and I truly believe they've taken this program to a level it has never seen before.”
The Yotes hope they can prove that next week when they begin the NAIA Division II Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It will be the last national tournament before the NAIA combines its two divisions next season into one. Brackets will be announced at 4 p.m. today. The College of Idaho, the unanimous No. 1 seed in the latest NAIA Division II poll, is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed and will likely face off against Crowley's Ridge (Ark.), which qualified for an automatic bid to the tournament despite a 14-19 record.
The College of Idaho has advanced to the Final Four the last two years of the tournament, but is still looking for their second national title banner to join the one won in 1996.
With five more wins, they will have another one.
“We've had this mentality that we're not going to share with anyone,” Bruneel said. “If we go into this as the No. 1 seed, we're going to show everybody that we still have a chip on our shoulder. That doesn't mean anything to us as far as how we're going to be playing. We're going to keep playing the same way we've been playing all season.”
There was no sharing for the Yotes on Tuesday night, as the College of Idaho swept the Cascade Conference portion of their schedule, following a 20-0 Cascade Conference regular season with a 3-0 record at the conference tournament.
A run late in the first half gave the Yotes a 44-33 lead, which was cut down to 44-36 at halftime thanks to a Mitchell Fink 3-point play. The Yotes jumped out to a 56-43 lead in the second half, but Oregon Tech started chipping away, tying the game at 69-69 on two free throws with 4:49 left.
But the Yotes never let the Owls take the lead, as Pinckney hit a jumper and Bruneel made two free throws to make it 73-69. Three times the Owls cut it back down to 2, but two more Bruneel free throws and a Connor Desaulniers basket made it a 4-point game, before Pinckney's late 3-pointer made the margin five points.
The Owls had a chance to tie the game late with a missed 3-point attempt before Time iced the game with his final two free throws.
“Since the first day we got on campus, we've been talking about what's our road map,” Blaine said. “We know that dealing with adversity is one of the most important things to being a champion. We play with an unwavering faith and the guys know even if the other team hits big shots, we just got to keep our faith, and you saw that tonight.”