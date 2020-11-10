The Cascade Conference pushed back the start of it's league schedule by more than a month on Tuesday, but the College of Idaho men's and women's basketball teams will still be allowed to play their scheduled nonconference games this month. The two teams could also potentially add a few more games before the end of the year.
The league announced that it had move the start date for its conference games to Jan. 8, 2021, back from it's originally scheduled start date of Dec. 4 due to concerns about the rising levels of COVID-19 across the Pacific Northwest.
"With the surge in COVID-19 cases across our footprint and the work still pending with state/local health authorities on our Return to Play Plan, our Council of Presidents determined the best path forward was to delay the start of conference basketball until after the first of the year,” Cascade Conference Commissioner Robert Cashell said in a statement.
Both the College of Idaho men's and women's teams previously had seven conference games scheduled in the month of December, with road games against Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon, Bushnell (formally Northwest Christian) and Corban and home games against Walla Walla, Eastern Oregon and league newcomer Lewis-Clark State.
A revised conference schedule will be released at a later date. It was immediately unclear how many games this revised slate would consist of.
The league will also allow scheduled nonconference games to continue, pending approval from local or state health officials.
“We have some locations in Washington and Idaho that have been provided approval to play by their local or state health authorities," Cashell said. "The desire was to allow for those that can play the opportunity to do so, with those decisions being made at the campus/local level as it relates to non-conference action."
The previous cap of two counting and two non-counting nonconference game was also lifted, allowing teams to pick up additional game, if desired.
The College of Idaho women's team did just that. An athletics department spokesperson told the Idaho Press that the Yotes, who were scheduled to open the season hosting Simpson on Nov. 21, will now also play the Red Hawks a day earlier, on Nov. 20, to create a weekend doubleheader.
Simpson was supposed to have a game against Eastern Oregon that weekend, but the Mountaineers have been unable to begin practice due to a suspension of to school-sponsored athletics in Oregon. An exemption to the suspension, issued by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, only applies to the state's four NCAA Division I schools.
The Yote women also have an exhibition game at Boise State scheduled for Nov. 25 and a home game against Montana Western on Nov. 28.
The College of Idaho men's team has two nonconference games currently scheduled, both part of the Taco Bell Shootout at J.A. Albertson Activities Center. The Yotes are scheduled to host Montana Western on Nov. 27 and Montana Tech Nov. 28. A release from the College of Idaho suggested that the team is expected to add more nonconference games.