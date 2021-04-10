The College of Idaho football team will share the Frontier Conference championship with Carroll College and Eastern Oregon.
The Saints forged the shared title with a 28-19 win over visiting College of Idaho.
Carroll (3-1) earns the league's automatic playoff berth based on which team allowed the fewest points in Frontier play. The Saints gave up just 66 points in their four games and the Yotes (3-1) allowed 81.
The Yotes will learn today whether they get one of four at-large berths.
The loss snapped College of Idaho's 20-game regular season winning streak.
The Yotes led 3-0 early thanks to a 22-yard Stan Mulderij field goal.
After a Carroll touchdown, College of Idaho would have the lead once more at 10-7 when Connor Richardson scored on a 2-yard run with 6:40 to go in the second quarter.
The Yotes pulled within 14-13 when Mulderij made a 36-yard field at the 8:59 mark of the third quarter.
Carroll scored back-to-back touchdowns for a 28-13 lead.
College of Idaho pulled within the final margin, 28-19, when Nick Calzarette scored on a 2-yard run with 3:25 remaining.
The Yotes had more first downs (23-17) and more total yards (381-362). But College of Idaho couldn't slow down Carrroll's rushing attack, which finished with 249 yards on 45 carries. Matthew Burgess led Carroll, rushing for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Carroll took advantage of three Yotes interceptions.
Calzaretta led the Yotes with 77 yards on 22 carries. Allamar Alexander had 58 yards on six attempts.
Yotes quarterback Ryan Hibbs completed 19 of 39 for 260 yards but had three interceptions. Hunter Juarez had eight receptions for 108 yards.