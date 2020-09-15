Former College of Idaho and Mountain View High runner Hillary Holt has been selected to be inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame.
The 2014 College of Idaho graduate will become the first female athlete from the Cascade Conference in the Hall of Fame when she is inducted during the 2021 NAIA Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Washington. She will become the third Yote inducted, joining former football and basketball star R.C. Owens and former men's basketball coach Marty Holly.
During her four years as a Yote, Holt became the most decorated athlete in College of Idaho history in any sport as a member of the indoor track and field, outdoor track and field and cross country team. She claimed 17 All-American honors, nine Cascade Conference titles and 11 national championships.
In her signature race, the 1,500 meters, Holt claimed three straight NAIA outdoor track and field national titles and two indoor national titles. She also claimed indoor national titles at 800- and 3,000 meters, along with two relay national titles and two national titles in cross country.
She competed at the U.S. Track and Field National Championships in 2013 and 14, qualifying for the 1,500-meter finals in 2013.