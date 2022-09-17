The College of Idaho football team saved the best for the second half Saturday.
The Yotes overcame an extended lightning delay and used three touchdowns from running back Hunter Gilbert for an impressive 42-24 win over Southern Oregon in Ashland, Oregon.
The victory vaulted the Yotes into sole possession of first place in the Frontier Conference at 3-0.
The Yotes scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, propelling the 17th-ranked College of Idaho to victory.
Down 24-21 after a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Stokes Botelho, an all-around team effort sparked the come-from-behind win for the visitors. After the kickoff return put SOU ahead, College of Idaho answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive when quarterback Andy Peters threw his second touchdown of the afternoon to Jon Schofield that put the Yotes ahead for the second time in the contest.
Down 28-24, Southern Oregon attempted to regain the lead, but the College of Idaho defense made its presence felt in the contest. The Yotes picked up a tackle for loss on the next play from scrimmage, then the Yotes’ Keegan Croteau stepped in front of a Blake Asciutto pass and ran it back 24 yards to put C of I ahead 35-24.
The last pick six for College of Idaho was when Cade Flint stepped in front of an EOU pass on September 25, 2021.
The defensive intensity continued in the next drive with ‘Yotes defensive ends Keegan McCoy and Hunter Eborn anchoring the pressure forcing the Raiders to turn the ball over on downs. With a four-point lead and 6:50 left on the clock, Peters engineered a nine-play, 62-yard drive to seal the victory that culminated with a 14-yard touchdown run by Gilbert.
Gilbert led a College of Idaho ground game in the win that racked up 288 yards rushing for the biggest output since a 308-yard effort against MSU-Northern in the season opener last fall. The junior from Tigard, Oregon, finished the day with 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The three rushing touchdowns by Gilbert are the most since Nick Calzaretta racked up three against Montana Western on October 23, 2021.
Peters finished the day, completing 15 of 23 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. In his first action of the season, Brock Richardson was his favorite target with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
College of Idaho returns home Saturday to face Eastern Oregon. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.