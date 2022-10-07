CALDWELL — For Alex Ojukwu, quitting was never an option.
Sure, there were days during the two years that the College of Idaho defensive lineman was recovering from ACL tears on each knee that were harder than others. But Ojukwu always kept his eyes on one day putting the Yotes' uniform on in a game.
“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Ojukwu said. “It’s been months and months and months of recovery. But looking back, it’s all paid off. I’m happy to be where I’m at and I’m happy I put in the work I put in.”
The Boise High graduate has been a force in the center of the Yotes’ defensive front, starting in all five games so for this year. He’s expected to be there again on Saturday when the College of Idaho (5-0, 5-0 Frontier Conference) hosts Montana Tech (4-1, 4-1) in a game with big implications in the Frontier Conference race.
Ojukwu enters the game with 15 tackles and is second on the team with 3.5 tackles for a loss, often having to go up against bigger offensive linemen.
“Weight wise, he’s undersized,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said about the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Ojukwu. “He’s playing against 300-pound guys, so he wins with smarts and intentionality. He knows exactly what to do and how to set up certain things. He just beats people to the punch and even if he’s getting blocked, he’s still doing his responsibility. That’s kind of the thankless job of defensive tackles, you may not make a lot of tackles, but you’re freeing up Dylan Martinez and other linebackers to make plays.”
With Ojukwu freeing up other defenders to make plays, and sometimes making plays of his own, the Yotes’ run defense is currently tops in the Frontier Conference and 11th nationally in the NAIA, giving up just 69.6 rushing yards per game. In last week’s 31-20 win at Carroll, the Yotes held the Saints to a school record negative-15 yards, with 15 tackles for a loss and a school record nine sacks.
Ojukwu had six tackles in the win, two of which were for a loss, and had two fumble recoveries, as well.
“It was effort, a lot of hard work through the whole week, throughout the whole season, by everyone,” Ojukwu said about the performance. “Scout team, starters, second string, third string, everyone did their job well. (Defensive coordinator Chris) Jewell came up with a great scheme and we just went out there and executed.”
Ojukwu is in his second season seeing the field. He played in nine of ten games last year, starting the season opener against Montana State-Northern. By that point, however, he was in his third year with the program.
He graduated from Boise in 2019, a multi-sport star for the Brave. With 188 wins, he was the school’s all-time winningest wrestler and captured the 220-pound 5A state title as a senior. But it was during the spring lacrosse season, right before the state tournament, that he tore his left ACL and sprained his MCL. Months away from heading to the College of Idaho campus, Ojukwu redshirted his first year recovering from the injury.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the fall 2020 season back to the spring of 2021, giving Ojukwu a little more time to recover from the injury. He was completely healed and cleared to return to limited practice the Yotes were able to hold that fall, under COVID-19 protocols.
In November, however, he got rolled up during a practice and tore his right ACL. Having already gone through the injury with the other knee, Ojukwu knew what he had to do right away.
He said he had been back at practice for about a month at that point. Now he was facing another lengthy recovery.
“It was a lot of disappointment,” Ojukwu said. “After going through months and months of recovery and working hard, I was really excited to start playing. I felt really strong, I felt confident in my moves and that all got taken away. I had to press the restart button, get my mind right and then get back to it.”
Once again, he toughed through the rehab, determined to take the field for the College of Idaho during the Fall 2021 season.
“We always had high hopes for Alex,” Moroski said. “He gets the one ACL and most guys can chalk that up to it happens to everybody. If you play the game long enough, it’s going to happen. But he wasn’t even healthy for that long when the other one happened. I remember it was a night practice and we were thinking ‘hope that’s not the ACL.’ It was heart wrenching for the coaches and I can only imagine what he felt like. To keep going, it’s just so admirable.”
Finally, in the Fall 2021 season, Ojukwu was healthy enough to play in games. His first game against Montana State-Northern, he recorded three tackles. He finished with 14 tackles on the season, including two sacks. On one of those sacks, late in a home win against Southern Oregon, Ojukwu not only forced the fumble, but got the recovery as well.
This year, he’s only become a more dominant force up front for the Yotes.
“It’s been a great experience,” Ojukwu said. “It’s my second year being fully healthy and it’s been a blast being out here, grinding it out with the boys every day and getting some ‘dubs.’”