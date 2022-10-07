Alex Ojukwu

College of Idaho defensive lineman Alex Ojukwu lines up before a play against Eastern Oregon on Sept. 24 in Caldwell.

 Stephanie Hale/College of Idaho

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — For Alex Ojukwu, quitting was never an option.

Sure, there were days during the two years that the College of Idaho defensive lineman was recovering from ACL tears on each knee that were harder than others. But Ojukwu always kept his eyes on one day putting the Yotes' uniform on in a game.

Recommended for you

Load comments