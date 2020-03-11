Ellis Magnuson was torn.
Football or basketball?
The Eastern Washington freshman point guard and Borah High School standout ultimately picked the latter.
He is the catalyst for the top-scoring offense (80.9 points per game) in the Big Sky Conference with 4.2 assists per game — the fifth-most in the league. Magnuson, who is also averaging 5.8 points per game, will look to continue that trend when the top-seed Eagles (23-8) play No. 9 Sacramento State (16-14) at noon Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament at CenturyLink Arena.
"Ellis is a different kind of athlete," Borah senior post Austin Bolt said. "I mean, he's gonna do whatever it takes to be on the court. For him being a true freshman actually starting and playing for them is (a) pretty big deal because not a lot of people can actually do that their first year."
He was a five-time All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection at four different positions (flex, wide receiver, punter and defensive back) in football. Magnuson was a three-time all-league selection, including the SIC Player of the Year, and led the Lions to a record-breaking 12th state basketball title — the most in Idaho history — with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 62-50 win over Madison.
So he kept his options open.
That actually went against him, though.
Almost every Division I, Division II and NAIA school which had shown interest in him didn’t offer because they were convinced he was going to play football. And so did Magnuson. His father Josh played for the University of Idaho.
But football programs weren’t exactly lining up for his services. The best options were being a preferred walk-on at a school like Boise State and Washington State.
"The situation was definitely a little frustrating," Magnuson said. "I got to the point where I was like, 'What am I supposed to do now?'"
So Magnuson considered it — until Eastern Washington and head coach Shantay Legans offered him his first and only scholarship last February.
Magnuson set the freshman single-game assist record in his first ga,e. He recorded 11 assists — also tied for the 11th most in a game — in a 107-25 drubbing of Portland Bible College on Nov. 5, 2019.
Five games later, he was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week by College Sports Madness following his performance in a 87-82 win over mid-major power Belmont. Magnuson nearly had a double-double of 13 points and nine assists against the Bruins, who made the NCAA Tournament last year.
In early January, Magnuson’s then 5.9 assists per game average not only led the Big Sky, but among freshmen were second in the nation behind only Arizona’s Nico Mannion, who is a projected 2020 NBA lottery pick.
"He's the best passer I've ever seen," Borah coach Jeremy Dennis said. "You just don't have those type of passers around. So I'm not surprised at all. Coach Legans, he was a point guard. So he knows what a true point guard is and he saw it early and talking with him, he hasn't been surprised either. He's (Magnuson) just a pass-first point guard (who) sees the floor extremely well."
And none of Magnuson’s passes are alike either.
There’s the Hail Mary, behind the back, across the body and of course the no-look. But his bread and butter is the low bounce pass.
Magnuson has been doing all of that his whole life, too.
Roberto Bergersen, who was the first Boise State player ever selected in the NBA Draft, helped develop his craft. And Magnuson has been honing it ever since — even in an era of basketball where his position has become more scoring centric.
"I feel like being aggressive doesn't always mean score, it means pass too," Magnuson said. "Just to get your teammates open shots and stuff like that. To me it makes your team so much better if you pass the ball instead of just score. Everyone scores.
"That was something I talked with my coaching staff when I got here. If I'm going to be a point guard then I need to be different from all these other scoring point guards and bring something else to the table."
He's been in the middle of one of the best seasons in Eastern Washington history.
Mason Peatling (17.2 ppg) was the Big Sky Player of the Year. Jacob Davison (18.4 ppg) and Kim Aiken Jr. (13.4 ppg) were All-Big Sky selections for the Eagles, who won their first outright conference championship in 16 years.
Their 16 league wins are a school record and the 23 wins overall are the second-highest win total in 37 seasons as a Division I member. Only the 2014-15 campaign (26) was better. That was the last time Eastern Washington made the Big Dance, too — something it could do for just the third time in program history with three more wins.
So Magnuson's decision has worked out pretty well for him so far.
"Now that I look back on it, it was just kind of an easy decision that I made," Magnuson said. "I feel like it was the best decision for me."