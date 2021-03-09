The top-seeded Idaho State Bengals advanced to the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament with a 66-50 win over Portland State at the Idaho Central Arena.
"We played well today," co-coach of the year Seton Sobolewski said about ISU's performance. "We handled the ball well, we got good shots, we were able to get the ball inside, and we played great defense, especially in that first half. We played some exceptional defense, and I thought that really set the tone for the game."
The Bengals started the opening quarter on a 6-0 run, leading to the Vikings calling timeout. As both teams got settled in, the contest remained close, and the Bengals held a 13-9 advantage after 10 minutes of play.
Idaho State started taking control in the second quarter, building a 15-point advantage by halftime.
At the break, the Bengals were led in scoring by Delaney Moore, who had 10 points over the opening 20 minutes. Despite Moore's scoring effort, she was not the leading scorer of the game at half as PSU's Tatiana Streun dropped in 12 by the break.
In the third quarter, the Vikings got a big boost from third-team all-conference performer Desirae Hansen, who knocked down three-consecutive triples to pull PSU back within five. However, after that point, the Bengals responded with a 10-0 run to build their lead back to a comfortable 44-29 advantage.
The Vikings outscored the Bengals 18-16 in the final quarter, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the top seed.
Moore closed out the game as the leading scorer for ISU with 18 points. Montana Oltrogge was second for ISU in the scoring column with 12.
ISU shot 55 percent from the field as a team and held the Vikings to 29 percent.
The Bengals also held a large advantage down low, outscoring the Vikings 32-14 in the paint.
Streun closed out the game as the leading scorer for the Vikings, finishing with 19 points. She also had four steals and two blocks.
IDAHO 67, N. ARIZONA 53: The second-seeded Vandals topped the Lumberjacks to advance.
"I thought our defense really controlled the game tonight. It was just an outstanding job of bringing so much energy and effort on the defensive end, especially in that first half, particularly in the second quarter," said Idaho head coach Jon Newlee. "It really changed the game. We got out to their shooters. They have a lot of firepower, and they are an outstanding offensive basketball team, and we were able to take them out of it tonight."
Idaho entered Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup down two of its key players. The Vandals were missing All-Big Sky second-team selection Gina Marxen and the 2021 Top Reserve, Hailey Christopher.
Despite being down a couple of players, the Vandals didn't miss a beat on offense, with two players scoring in double figures.
Idaho started the game with a 7-0 run and led the rest of the game. In the first half, Idaho pushed their lead to 12 points before the Lumberjacks cut it to eight, 20-12, to end the opening period of play.
In the second period, the Vandals built their lead back up to double digits and kept it there the rest of the night. Idaho entered the break with a 34-17 lead.
At the half, first-team All-Big Sky selection Gabi Harrington led the Vandals with a high of 14 points and nine rebounds. Northern Arizona held Beyonce Bea in check for most of the game and limited her to just two points in the opening half.
N. COLORADO 63, S. UTAH 59: The No. 4 seeded Bears advanced to the semifinals by holding off the Thunderbirds.
Neither team got out to a particularly fast start, as the Thunderbirds led the Bears 13-11 after 10 minutes of play.
Northern Colorado outscored the Thunderbirds in the second quarter 16-9 to take a 27-22 lead into the halftime break. UNC shot 36 percent from the field in the opening half, while the T-Birds shot just 28 percent.
Both Big Sky MVP Alisha Davis and Olivia Wikstrom had 10 points at the break for Northern Colorado. Davis matched her career-high in blocks with six in the opening half alone.
Liz Graves, who was named second-team all-conference for Southern Utah, also had 10 at the break for the Thunderbirds.
Southern Utah came out with a new fire in the third quarter, as they embarked on a 10-0 run to take a 36-32 lead. The Thunderbirds used that momentum to take a 43-42 advantage into the fourth quarter.
UNC opened the fourth and final quarter with back-to-back triples to retake the lead. After building up a seven-point lead, the Thunderbirds stormed back with a 6-0 run to trail by just one. Over the final minutes, the Bears were able to outscore the Thunderbirds 12-9, taking the tightly contested ballgame 63-59.
Jasmine Gayles led the Bears in scoring, dropping in 21 points on 4-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line. She also pulled down seven boards for UNC.
Davis finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight blocks, three assists, and two steals.