Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — To get an idea of what kind of game Soda Springs and Cole Valley played in Friday’s 2A state semifinal, just know this: There were 11 jump balls.

In most games, players simultaneously wrestle for the ball only a handful of times. Five would be a lot. Eleven is ridiculous. This was a game between two teams that pride themselves on defense and physicality and wearing out their opponent.

Recommended for you

Load comments