BOISE — To get an idea of what kind of game Soda Springs and Cole Valley played in Friday’s 2A state semifinal, just know this: There were 11 jump balls.
In most games, players simultaneously wrestle for the ball only a handful of times. Five would be a lot. Eleven is ridiculous. This was a game between two teams that pride themselves on defense and physicality and wearing out their opponent.
“I think we set the state record this year (for jump balls) with our press,” said first-year Soda Springs coach Josh Zentner. “We get a lot of fouls, but we get a lot of jump balls, too. We see a ton of them.”
On Friday, the more experienced team won out as Soda Springs came out with a 37-25 win over Cole Valley, the defending state champions.
The Chargers will play West Side in the 2A 3rd-place game on Saturday at noon at Bishop Kelly High School. Despite 11 points from junior Hadley Fraas and 8 from freshman point guard Trinity Holsinger, the Chargers’ 18 turnovers were too much.
“They have no reason to hang their head,” said Cole Valley coach Matt Beglinger. “To get to the state semis and push a tough Soda (Springs) team — like, we made them earn it. If a couple shots fall and (we have) a few less turnovers, it’s a different game.”
The Cardinals, meanwhile, will look to claim their first state championship since 2020, and its fourth championship in the past six years. Soda Springs will play Melba at 1:40 p.m on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Last season, it was Cole Valley that beat Soda Springs in the first round of the state tournament, leaving the Cardinals to play for another consolation championship. They remembered that.
“These girls, from day one, I knew they had the goal to play Cole Valley again and get them,” said Zentner. “We got them tonight and we finally made it to the ‘ship.”
All it took was surviving a defensive slugfest. Most teams in the 2A classification — heck, most teams in high school basketball — run a man-to-man defense. But Soda Springs and Cole Valley are contrarians. They both run a stymying zone defense that drags on possessions and produces low-scoring affairs like the one we saw Friday.
It was not uncommon for both teams to pass the ball over a dozen times on a possession before a shot went up. Or, as one fan blurted out late in the game, “That’s why we need a shot clock.”
Perhaps, but the methods worked.
In its first-round matchup on Thursday, Soda Springs put on an offensive clinic, shooting nearly 80%(!) and scoring 67 points in a rout of Ambrose.
Against Cole Valley and its relentless zone defense, the Cardinals made less than a third of their shots and recorded their lowest point total of the season. Taylor Billman led Soda Springs with 13 points. Senior forward Zippy Somsen had 12. And speedy wing Jinettie Garbett notched only 9 points.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Beglinger said. “I told them in the locker room, the goal is to put yourself in a position to win the game. And I thought they worked hard enough to put themselves there but we just didn’t win the ball game.”