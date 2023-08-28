Support Local Journalism


The Boise Open kicked off the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour finals, with the champion of the event booking his spot in next years PGA Tour,

Chan Kim, who held a two-stroke lead heading into the final round, fought off a ferocious charge from David Kocher, who finished in second, to win the Boise Open and ensured himself of a promotion to the PGA Tour.

