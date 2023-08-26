...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Payette,
north central Canyon, southern Gem and south central Washington
Counties through 1015 PM MDT...
At 933 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Letha, or 11 miles west of Emmett, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Letha around 940 PM MDT.
French Corner around 950 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The two golfers on the Boise Open leaderboard have begun to distance themselves from the rest of the pack heading into Sunday’s final round at Hillcrest Country Club.
Chan Kim sits atop the leaderboard at 21-under, two strokes ahead of Ben Kohles, who sits at 19-under. He too is two strokes above the man behind him in third, Jacob Bridgeman at 17-under.
Kim, along with four other golfers, shot a 64 in the third round, but each of the other four sits at least five strokes behind him. He shot 64, 7-under-par with seven birdies. Kim had a score of 62 on Friday, which has been his highest scoring round so far.
In fact, Kim has remained bogey-free throughout the weekend. A win for Kim, who has been competing on the Japan Golf Tour, would see him earn his PGA Tour card for next season. Earlier this month, he won his first Korn Ferry Tour event in New Jersey. Based on the live projected standings on PGTour.com, he would be second with a win.
Kohles had a much more dramatic round, shooting 66 with one eagle and seven birdies, but he had four bogeys. His best round also came on Friday when he shot a 62, including a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth hole. 62 has been the best score any golfer has shot over the weekend.
The final round begins Sunday with the first groups teeing off at 8:53 in the morning on holes one and ten. The final group of Kim, Kohles and Bridgeman are set to tee off from the first hole at 11:05 a.m.