The two golfers on the Boise Open leaderboard have begun to distance themselves from the rest of the pack heading into Sunday’s final round at Hillcrest Country Club.

Chan Kim sits atop the leaderboard at 21-under, two strokes ahead of Ben Kohles, who sits at 19-under. He too is two strokes above the man behind him in third, Jacob Bridgeman at 17-under.

