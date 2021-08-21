At the end of his 92-point ride atop a bull named Mr. Universe on Thursday night, Stetson Wright was bucked off by the bull into a backflip.
Not missing a beat, the Milford, Utah, cowboy rolled with it and stuck the landing, in a way that almost mocked Mr. Universe
“I’ve always been taught to roll off the hip and get away,” Wright said. “I just happened to land on my feet. It’s not something I always do and I didn’t anticipate it happening. I felt myself and where I was at and it happened.
“I’ll probably never do it again,” he added.
Then again, Wright has been doing the unthinkable lately, running laps around just about everyone in the rodeo world. Since his rookie season in 2019, Wright has taken back-to-back all-around world titles, and is well on his way to winning his third. He also earned the bull riding title at the National Finals Rodeo last season. The 22-year-old is fast closing in on having earned more than $1 million from the PRCA Circuit over the course of his professional career.
“It’s never been about the money,” said Wright. “It’s just pure love of what I do. I love bronc riding, I love bull riding. I figured I could do them both.”
Wright took the bronc riding title at Saturday’s Caldwell Night Rodeo, with a score of 88, to match his score in the first round Thursday night. He finished with a two-round score of 176. His 92-point ride in bull riding Thursday night also stood to win that event. The combination gave him the rodeo all-around title.
It’s been that type of season for Wright, a member of rodeo’s first family, which also had his uncle, Jesse, and brother, Ryder, competing in Saturday’s saddle bronc final. Jesse finished sixth with a score of 171, while Ryder was right behind him in seventh with a score of 170.
Stetson Wright entered the week having earned $234,064 — more than $113,000 more than Tuf Cooper, who ranks second in the world. Wright ranks second in the bull riding standings, behind Sage Kimzey and sits second in saddle bronc, just $2,000 behind brother Ryder.
Saturday marked Wright’s third win this season in saddle bronc and he was going for his sixth win on the bulls. With such a big lead in the all-around, thanks to his success in both events, he’s all but clinched his third title in his first three years on tour.
“That’s what I expected out of myself,” Wright said of the quick start to his career.
“He had good guidance counselors,” uncle Jesse quipped as he walked by.
Stetson has certainly had plenty of mentors to look up to. His father, Cody, won a pair of saddle bronc world titles in 2008 and ‘10. Ryder has also won a pair of saddle bronc titles in ‘17 and ‘20. Jesse won the title in ‘12 and another uncle, Spencer, won it in ‘14. Uncles Jake, Calvin and Alex also compete in saddle bronc riding.
“Everybody in my family has always helped me,” said Stetson. “There was no pressure, I didn’t feel like I had to live up to anything. My dad made sure we were riding for ourselves, not for anyone else. I didn’t have any of that kind of pressure. I thought I did for a second, but I don’t stress on what my family has done. I do it for me.”
With a long way to still go in his career, Wright may just end up setting the new standard for the Wright family. He’s the only one in his family that competes in bull riding professionally. They all competed in high school and in junior rodeo, but Stetson decided he enjoyed it enough that he wanted to continue doing it at a high level.
That decision has helped him make a name for himself as he’s constantly found himself on the top of the all-around leaderboard at rodeos all across the country. Saturday was his 20th all-around title this season.
“I don’t ever really focus on the all-around,” said Wright. “I focus on doing good in the bulls and doing good in the broncs. If I do good in both, I know the all-around is in reach.”
OTHER CHAMPIONS
Defending Caldwell Night rodeo bareback champion Kaycee Feild scored an 86 for a two-round score of 173 to tie with Cole Reiner for the 2021 title. It’s the third title in Caldwell for Feild, who won the last rodeo in 2019 as well as one in 2012. It’s Reiner’s first title in Caldwell and fifth this season. Three of Reiner’s wins this year has been as co-champions. … Clayton Hass broke a three-way tie heading into the final round of steer wrestling with a time of 4.4 second to win with a score of 13.3. ... Tyler Wade and Trey Yates won the team roping with a score of 15.5 seconds. It’s the second Caldwell Night Rodeo title for Wade, who won in 2017 partnering with Billie Jack Saebes. … Erin Johnson and Lonie Lester were co-champions in the inaugural breakaway roping competition with a three-round score of 8.3 seconds. … Shad Mayfield continued his dominance in the tie-down roping this week, winning all three go-rounds for a final score of 23.1 seconds. It’s the seventh win this season for the defending world champion. ... Ivy Saebens won the barrel racing with a three-round time of 51.94 seconds.