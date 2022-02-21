CALDWELL – Come Saturday night in Pocatello, Marissa Jimenez is heavily favored to be standing atop the awards podium as a champion at 138 pounds in the inaugural state girls wrestling tournament.
The pride of Caldwell High School has come a long way since her mom, Yennita DeSantiago, signed her up for anything and everything in elementary school. Ballet, jazz and dance became cheerleading. She also played basketball and co-ed baseball.
None of it stuck. Then she went to watch a cousin wrestle on Senior Night at Nampa High School in fourth grade.
“I asked my mom that night if I could wrestle and she told me no,” Jimenez said.
Her interest was piqued, though.
Two years later, she saw a flyer for tryouts for middle school wrestling in sixth grade. Jimenez asked her mother again if she could try the sport and she conceded.
“I was hoping she’d quit after the first two practices,” DeSantiago said.
Seven years later, Jimenez is on the brink of signing to continue her career at a highly respected college. She didn’t want to name the school for this story. She plans to make an announcement after state.
That first year in sixth grade losing to boys was a challenge.
“But I thought it was fun even if I didn’t win,” she said.
She joined a freestyle club and continued her development.
Injuries began to mount, though. In seventh grade she broke a collarbone. In eighth grade she hyperextended an elbow. And the summer going into her freshman year she discovered she had torn her labrum, an injury likely related to the hyperextended elbow, her doctor later would say.
A five-hour exploratory surgery confirmed the torn labrum and a tear in her bicep and an issue with her rotator cuff. Surgery was performed in early August and she was told it would take six months to recover.
She knew she was in danger of missing the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational in early January. It offered a division for girls only.
Jimenez sat out the first month of the season. She did light warmup drills and rode an exercise bike.
She was cleared after four months and returned to full practice two weeks before Rollie Lane. She lost 5-4 in a tiebreaker and fell one match short of placing.
Jimenez has been injury free since her sophomore year. She lost twice in matches against females that year and was undefeated last year.
She was overjoyed last year when the Idaho High School Activities Association agreed to offer a girls division at the state tournament this year. She’ll take a 31-0 record to state.
She’s won 29 matches by pin. Her toughest match came last week in the District III championship match when she beat Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain 16-10.
Her fastest pin has been 17 seconds; she’s had a number of pins around 20 seconds; and most of her pins have come in 25 seconds or less. At Rollie Lane, she spent just eight minutes on the mat, winning five matches by pin.
To say she’s been dominating is an understatement. It will take her usual focused passionate attitude to finish the season with a state title.
That’s where Caldwell coach Jeff Kloetzer has noticed the most improvement this season.
“She’s improved her intensity,” Kloetzer said. “She’s started being more physical and more intense.”
Jimenez put herself on the collegiate recruiting map in offseason wrestling. Last year she placed second at the World Team Cadet trials in Dallas and that qualified her to represent the United States at the Pan Am Games in Mexico where she won with two pins.
While wrestling is important to her and will be her ticket to college, it’s her work in the classroom that is paramount. She carries a 3.89 grade-point average and wants to major in cell and molecular science. She hopes to be a pharmacist.
Not in her wildest imagination would she have thought she’d be where she’s at seven years ago when she stepped on a wrestling match for the first time.
She’s so thrilled about the future of the sport for girls in Idaho.
“It’s going to continue to grow with state being sanctioned,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez will miss high school wrestling and the impact of her coach.
“I love competing for Caldwell and Kloetzer,” Jimenez said. “He’s a great coach, a great mentor. What I’m going to miss the most is him teaching me life lessons.”
Down the road should she marry and have daughters, Jimenez hopes they would want to try the sport.
“I would definitely encourage it,” she said. “By then it will be a normal thing for girls to do.”
Her mother looks back on the journey and is amazed at what her daughter has accomplished.
“It’s a pretty good path she’s paved for the next generation of Idaho girls wrestlers,” DeSantiago said. “The girls before her really had to fight to be on the mat and wrestle boys and had a lot of injuries. But wrestling for girls in Idaho is finally here.”
The conclusion to her daughter’s high school career is bittersweet. But DeSantiago has become a fan for life.
“It’ll sink in a little more after this week,” DeSantiago said. “We’ve been so appreciative of support from our wrestling family. I’m never really going to be done. My wrestling family has always helped me and I’m going to be willing to help them.”